The UAE topped the list of a group of countries in the Middle East and Africa in terms of the number of innovative medicines that contain a new active substance, and in the speed of studying and approving regulatory files for medicines.

This achievement reflects the strategy of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, which aims to enhance the country’s leadership and competitiveness in the health and pharmaceutical field, within the framework of the vision “We Are the Emirates 2031”, which constitutes a new vision and a national action plan, through which the UAE will complete its development path for the next decade, and nearly 50 years. coming.

The Ministry worked to raise its efficiency in this field, by reducing the period of studying regulatory files for innovative medicines, as 187 products with new active substances were approved during the study period.

The study, conducted by IQVIA, a company specializing in healthcare systems, focused on comparing the standard for registration and provision of innovative medicines that contain a new active substance, which includes marketing approval data for medicines from 2018 to the first quarter of 2021.

Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, confirmed that this achievement is a testament to the government’s firm commitment to ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines available to members of society, as the state invested in building an effective health system with international regulatory standards, which helped simplify the process of offering new medicines in the country. The market, noting that the time taken to obtain approvals for drug regulatory files contributed to attracting many pharmaceutical companies to the UAE.