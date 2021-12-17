Dubai (Union)

The UAE topped the Arab teams in the wind tunnel competition, at the end of the Dubai International Parachute Championships, in its sixth edition, which was organized by the Air Sports Federation at Skydive Dubai Club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. With 350 jumpers from 30 countries, the Czech Republic went to the top of the last competitions.

The organizing committee held a closing ceremony for the championship, which was attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Chairman of the Events Insurance Committee in Dubai, Nasr Hammouda Al Neyadi, President of the Air Sports Federation, Youssef Hassan Al Hammadi, Director of the Organizing Committee, and Muhammad Yousef Abdul Rahman, Deputy Director of the Organizing Committee, In addition to the participating delegations.

Nasr Al Neyadi thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the first supporter of air sports, and the committees working in the championship, praising the cooperation of federal and local government departments, stressing that the championship witnessed high levels, despite the conditions of stopping local and international activity.

Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi praised the UAE’s successes in confronting Corona and the openness witnessed in all aspects of life, after a two-year hiatus. Unprecedented events, whether they are sports, economic, community and tourism at the same time, and thanks to concerted efforts and distribution of tasks, we were able to organize and secure these events, and we used artificial intelligence, instead of wasting human resources, and this is a great success.”

Yousef Al Hammadi expressed his happiness with the tournament’s success: “Organizing the tournament under these circumstances was a great challenge, but the cooperation and commitment behind the success of our work, and we congratulate the teams and jumpers who won the tournament, and everyone is a winner, because we won the challenge and conquered the pandemic.”

The plastic artist Abdul Raouf Khalfan gifted Nasr Al Neyadi a picture to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai «may God bless him». And a second photo of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.