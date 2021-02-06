Yesterday, the UAE Space Agency organized a special scientific symposium on the Internet to discuss the positive implications and important results of the UAE project for the exploration of Mars, “The Probe of Hope”, and its scientific impact on the Arab and global levels, with the participation of the Regional Center for Space Science and Technology Education for Western Asia / United Nations Jordan.

The symposium comes as part of a series of seminars held by the agency coinciding with the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to the capture orbit around the Red Planet, the day after tomorrow, with the aim of exchanging experiences, introducing the goals, objectives and results of the UAE mission to explore Mars, and discussing ways to enhance joint Arab cooperation, in a way that serves Arab interests In the field of space science.

The director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, Engineer Omran Sharaf, and the Head of the Regional Center for Space Science and Technology Education for West Asia / United Nations – Jordan, Dr. Awni Al-Khasawneh, spoke at the scientific symposium, and was moderated by the Head of International Relations and Strategic Partnerships at the Emirates Space Agency, Engineer Nasser Al Hammadi, in addition to the presence and participation of a number of journalists and representatives of local, Arab and foreign media.

Speakers during the symposium emphasized the UAE’s role in leading an Arab scientific renaissance in the field of space sciences, and consolidating the scientific status of Arabs in the service of humanity.

Dr. Awni Al-Khasawneh said, “The UAE has succeeded in setting and achieving pioneering scientific goals, and (the Hope Probe) is a model for empowering Arab people and strengthening their capabilities in technical fields, through international partnerships, and it is sufficient that the UAE will benefit more than 200 scientific institutions, by sharing data from (the probe). For the sake of humanity, and this is a great benefit to the Emirates, the Arabs and the world.

He added, “The UAE has opened its doors to experiences from everywhere, and has become on the map of the countries of the world that are superior in this field.”

He said, “We hope to see an Arab space agency, especially since the UAE has attracted Arab talent, as the Arab world is rich in human resources.”

Eng. Omran Sharaf stressed that the UAE’s capabilities, efforts and scientific capabilities in the field of space sciences are geared towards serving the Arab brothers and enhancing their role and leadership in international scientific forums.

Sharaf said: “The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, were to build (the probe) in cooperation with those with experience and expertise in this field, not to buy it, and we have succeeded in building this smart system in record time. It took six years, while other ancient countries in the field of space exploration, it took about 10 years to complete a similar project.

He pointed out that “the project’s goals are scientific, but there are other goals for it. The UAE wants to achieve a qualitative leap in the culture of Emirati and Arab youth in order to encourage them to enter the technical and scientific fields, and this has really happened.”

The director of the seminar, Eng. Nasser Al Hammadi, confirmed that the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic world are waiting for the success of this mission, and this Arab-Islamic dream is about to turn into reality and reality, as the UAE, if it succeeds in this task, will be the first in the Arab world and the fifth in the world to reach the orbit of the planet. the Red. The “Hope Probe” also carries messages of pride and hope to the Arab region. It aims to renew the golden age of Arab discoveries, and urges Arabs to strengthen their global presence.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

