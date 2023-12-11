The UAE is moving forward towards the forefront of global climate financial action, and is making efforts to protect the Earth and improve lives and livelihoods, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, so that the country strengthens its position in leading efforts to promote sustainable solutions to climate challenges and achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The tireless efforts made by the UAE in the global climate finance file were clearly evident with the affirmation of the confidence of governments and the international community in its vital role in managing the course of negotiations during the ongoing edition of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention (COP28) in Expo City Dubai, and the unification of global efforts to achieve development. An economy that turns challenges into opportunities.

There are many paths through which the country participates in supporting climate financing, starting with mobilizing all parties through communication, coordination and various arrangements to make this version of the climate conferences a success. UAE climate diplomacy has achieved what it sought, as it has witnessed effective results from day one, starting with the announcement of the Minister of Industry. And advanced technology, Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, activated the Global Climate Fund, and announced the UAE’s contribution of $100 million.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, also announced the launch of a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide, which is designed to bridge the climate financing gap and aims to stimulate the collection and investment of $250 billion by 2030.

The state has also allocated $150 million to solve problems related to the lack of water resources, and solutions to water security in fragile and vulnerable communities in the world, in addition to pledges by national banks to mobilize one trillion dirhams, or about $270 billion, for green financing.

The Emirati fingerprints did not stop there, but actively participated in launching new pledges and various initiatives, including reaching a historic agreement to activate the Climate Impact Response Fund on the first day. Which witnessed pledges to the fund and financing arrangements exceeding $720 million, with a strong focus on private capital, with the UAE launching a climate investment fund with catalytic capital worth $30 billion under the name “Altera,” opening $200 million for Special Drawing Rights, and the World Bank announcing an increase of $9. Billions of dollars annually to finance climate-related projects, and the multilateral development banks announced a cumulative increase exceeding $22.6 billion in favor of climate action. COP28 also witnessed an additional replenishment of $3.5 billion in the resources of the Green Climate Fund, while it was announced that an amount of $133.6 million would be provided. Dollars to the Adaptation Fund.

On the other hand, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, stressed that the time has come to move forward with negotiations in good faith and rise to the challenge set by the COP28 presidency. Guterres added in a press conference on the sidelines of COP28, “The Conference of the Parties concludes its work tomorrow (Tuesday), and the time has come to achieve maximum ambition and maximum flexibility, and negotiators must go beyond red lines and obstructionist tactics.” Guterres called for the need to search for compromise solutions to climate issues, and said, “We must achieve the maximum ambition and the maximum flexibility in dealing with the challenges of climate change.” He explained that the Conference of the Parties (COP28) can show that multilateralism remains our best hope in confronting global challenges.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations called on all parties to ensure maximum ambition regarding reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving climate justice.