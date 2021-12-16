Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The United Arab Emirates ranked first in 10 competitive indicators in the environment and climate change sector, including 3 indicators at the global level, and 7 indicators at the regional level, according to the latest reports and indicators of global competitiveness.. It includes a list of global competitiveness reports and indicators obtained by the “Union”. On a copy of it from the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, the country ranked among these advanced centers globally and regionally the Prosperity Index report issued by the Legatim Institute, the Sustainable Development Goals Index report issued by the Bertelsmann Foundation and SDSN, and the Global Competitiveness Yearbook Report issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The three indicators, through which the UAE ranked first globally, were the “Satisfaction with Environmental Conservation Efforts” indicator, according to the “Prosperity Index” report issued by the Legatim Institute. This indicator is concerned with measuring the extent of efforts made to preserve the sustainability of the environment, in terms of land Freshwater and marine areas for future generations, general satisfaction with these efforts, the “Proportion of fish caught by trawlers” indicator according to the “Sustainable Development Goals Index” report issued by the Bertelsmann Foundation and SDSN, and the “Environmental Laws” indicator according to the “Global Competitiveness Yearbook” report. » issued by the International Institute for Management Development, and the indicator is concerned with measuring the implementation of continuous initiatives “to prepare new legislation and update current legislation in relation to the environment and climate change” aimed at keeping environmental laws updated in accordance with best practices and to cover all environmental matters in the country. It also ensures the implementation of these laws through Audit and inspection of all development sectors that may affect the environment in coordination with local authorities.

pollution and emissions

While the seven indicators in which the UAE ranked first at the regional level were the “lack of ocean pollution” according to the “prosperity index” report issued by the Legatim Institute, and the “satisfaction with environmental conservation efforts” according to the “prosperity index” report issued by the “Prosperity Index” report. For the Legatim Institute, the “Ocean Health Goal – Clean Water” index (0-100) according to the “Sustainable Development Goals Index” report issued by the Bertelsmann Foundation and SDSN, and the “Proportion of trawled fish” according to the “Sustainable Development Goals Index” report Issued by the Bertelsmann Foundation and SDSN, and the “pollution problems” indicator according to the “Global Competitiveness Yearbook” report issued by the International Institute for Management Development. Environment” according to the “Global Competitiveness Yearbook” report issued by the International Institute for Management Development, and the “Sustainable Development” indicator, according to the “Global Competitiveness Yearbook” report issued by the International Institute for Management Development.

unremitting efforts

The UAE’s first place globally in the environment and climate change sector in 3 competitive indicators, and its first place regionally in 7 main competitive indicators, did not come out of nowhere, but rather as an inevitable result of the country’s tireless efforts over the past years, and today it is reaping the fruits of those efforts in This vital sector coincides with the celebration of its golden jubilee, guaranteeing it a prominent position among the countries most able to anticipate the future, face challenges and achieve unique achievements, in accordance with one of the axes of its comprehensive development plan represented in creating a sustainable environmental future for generations, which is one of the most prominent plans in support of the “Fifty Years” “The coming” by supporting the state’s directions to focus fully on preserving the environment from human and climate threats and ensuring its sustainability in a better and more active way, in order to achieve an environmental development boom, through the integration between the roles of state institutions in all their disciplines and federal and local levels, to build a clean, sustainable environment that ensures All that has been achieved during the past years.

mainstay

Despite the acceleration of the renaissance of the UAE in a short period of time and the population increase that accompanied it as a result of hosting millions of expatriate workers, which resulted in severe environmental pressures such as the depletion of groundwater resources and water and living resources and others, it worked to reduce these pressures and address their impact and negative projections to the maximum. Possible speed, based on the rational leadership’s realization that environmental considerations and the protection of resources must remain a main focus and pillar of comprehensive development in the country, as evidenced by the unique achievements it has achieved in various fields of the environment, such as the field of biodiversity, such as the increase in the number of natural reserves from 44 in 2019 to 49 in 2020, and an increase in the percentage of the total area of ​​protected areas from 14.8% in 2019 to 15.5% in 2020, as well as the use of artificial intelligence in air quality and the development of “algorithms and models” to predict and rely on renewable energy in electricity generation, and the field of limiting the effects of climate change such as investment in energy projects clean and renewable energy, the development of cities and green buildings, and the field of water resources, such as the adoption of cloud seeding technology, and the field of marine environment Such as establishing monitoring and control programs based on artificial intelligence, reviving fisheries with 3,200 artificial caves, and the field of integrated waste management such as promoting the waste recycling industry and following the principles of its management, and the field of sound management of chemicals such as adopting policies to reduce dependence on these materials.

Ongoing initiatives

The UAE did not come first in the world in the Environmental Laws Index, which is concerned with measuring the implementation of continuous initiatives to prepare new legislation and update current legislation in relation to the environment and climate change, far from the comprehensive development renaissance that the UAE achieved within a short period of time, which has rarely been seen in the history of development. Thanks to her, she has become a development model to be followed, and has been at its core for decades.

In fulfillment of its mission of continuous work to protect the environment, preserve its resources, develop and invest them efficiently to ensure their sustainability, and achieve its strategic objectives of promoting environmental health and the transition to a green economy, the sustainability of natural systems, promoting food diversity and ensuring its sustainability, and reducing the repercussions of climate change in a way that supports the priorities of economic development in The state, strengthening the enforcement of environmental legislation, consolidating a culture of innovation in the institutional work environment, and ensuring the provision of all services in accordance with standards of quality, efficiency and transparency.

a decent position

The UAE occupies a prominent position among the countries most capable of anticipating the future, facing challenges and achieving unique achievements in all areas of the environmental sector, which has been at the heart of the development process over the past five decades (UAE Vision 2021), and will remain so during the next five decades (UAE Centennial 2071). By transforming related challenges into development opportunities, based on best practices, advanced sciences, artificial intelligence techniques and many more.

national plan

The model of the state in climate action relied on two main directions, the first was concerned with reducing the causes of change represented in the rates of greenhouse gas emissions, especially carbon emissions. Climate Change (2017-2050), the National Program for Adaptation to Climate Change has been launched, the Federal Law on Climate Change has been prepared, and work is underway to adopt and promulgate it to be the first law specialized in this regard in the region, among many others.

trends and policies

To ensure the achievement of this system of work efforts for the environment and the climate, the UAE has adopted a set of directions and policies that constitute a general framework for the work of all sectors, including: the transformation towards a green economy, the energy transition, the state’s general environmental policy, the circular economy policy, and the national plan for climate change. And the National Program for Adaptation to its Repercussions and adopted the approach of integrating climate action into the strategies of all sectors, the most important of which is the agricultural sector by expanding the dissemination and use of modern sustainable farming systems, and joining the global initiative “Agricultural Climate Innovation.”

The announcement of the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality in the UAE 2050 – as a milestone – in a journey spanning 3 decades of climate action and a strategic vision for the next 3 decades, and represents an important driver of the UAE’s economic diversification strategy in order to develop new industries, technologies, skills and jobs, along with environment protection.