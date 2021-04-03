Syed Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE plays a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions, preserving natural resources and ensuring their sustainability for future generations, and in support of international efforts to limit the phenomenon of climate change, especially with the country hosting the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The UAE was a pioneer in investing in clean and renewable energy sectors, as well as nuclear energy, as well as interest in producing oil and gas with the lowest possible emissions, investing in carbon capture technologies, exploring new types of carbon-free fuels such as blue and green hydrogen, as well as expanding into new sectors in sectors. Clean energy that contributes to reducing carbon emissions, such as generating energy from waste, desalination projects, and developing environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 aims to reduce carbon emissions from the process of electricity production by 70% over the next three decades, as well as to generate 50% of energy through green sources, while achieving a balance between production and consumption sides, and global environmental obligations.

The Emirates Energy Strategy also aims to diversify energy sources, by doubling the contribution of clean energy sources, and is working to achieve the sustainability of the state’s resources and preserve them for future generations, as the energy mix in the UAE, according to the strategy, will include clean coal, gas, nuclear energy, solar energy, wind energy and biofuels. So that the dependence on nuclear energy is 6%, and 12% for clean coal, in addition to 38% from gas, and 44% from renewable energy.

Clean energy

The UAE began its investments in the field of clean energy early, with the launch of the “Masdar” initiative in 2006, as it was able to foresee the next transformation in the energy scene, and betting on emerging technologies and solutions, which have proven their feasibility over time. Today, the UAE operates three of the largest plants. Solar energy is the most cost-competitive in the world.

The Emirati experience in the field of clean energy was culminated in hosting the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in 2009, which enshrined the global position of the country in the clean energy sector, especially with the implementation of “Masdar” a number of pioneering projects in the field of solar energy, wind, water desalination and waste treatment within State, and in more than 30 countries around the world.

The year 2008 also witnessed the establishment of the Zayed Sustainability Prize in honor of the vision of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, who laid the foundations for sustainable development and environmental protection in the UAE, as the prize has become a global leader in the field of stimulating creativity and innovation and encouraging Innovators in the field of clean energy, supporting global efforts to meet the challenges of climate change.

Solar stations

The UAE occupies a prominent position in terms of solar energy projects, with the development of pioneering projects such as “Shams” stations, “Noor Abu Dhabi”, and the Mohammed bin Rashid solar energy complex. The Al Dhafra solar photovoltaic plant is also being developed, which is the largest independent plant in the world to produce – Electricity from solar energy, with a capacity of 2 gigawatts.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030, and when completed, the complex will contribute to reducing more than 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

The “Noor Abu Dhabi” station, which began commercial operation in April 2019, with a production capacity of 1,177 megawatts, contributes to reducing carbon emissions by one million metric tons annually, or the equivalent of removing 200,000 cars from the emirate’s streets.

The Al Dhafra plant will also contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the emirate by more than 2.6 million metric tons annually, equivalent to removing about 470,000 cars from the roads.

The Shams Concentrated Solar Power Station, which was inaugurated by Masdar in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in March 2013, achieved remarkable results over its eight years of operation, as it succeeded in avoiding the release of 1.4 million tons of carbon dioxide gas, equivalent to cultivating 12 million trees or the removal of 120,000 cars from the streets, which supports the efforts of the UAE to contribute to the global commitment to reduce the repercussions of climate change.

A sustainable future

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the founding of “Masdar”, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, “Masdar,” last week launched a global campaign under the title “For a sustainable future.”

Masdar’s 15-year journey to contribute to the growth of the renewable energy sector reflects the UAE’s commitment to play a pioneering role in supporting the efforts of the international community in facing the challenges of climate change.

The production capacity of renewable energy projects in which Masdar participates has more than doubled over the past two years, from 4 gigawatts to 11 gigawatts, which is enough to provide electricity to more than 4 million homes, while the total value of these projects is 19.9 billion dollars.

Masdar currently contributes to supporting local communities spread in more than 30 countries around the world. Masdar has prominent projects spread around the world, which contribute to avoiding the release of millions of tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Nuclear energy

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Program is a quantum leap in the energy sector in the UAE, as this achievement contributes to accelerating the process of reducing the carbon footprint of the energy sector.

The Barakah stations consist of 4 stations, located in the Al Dhafra region, about 280 km from Abu Dhabi. The production capacity of the four units combined is 5,600 megawatts, “each unit will generate 1,400 megawatts of energy”, where 25% of the state’s energy needs will be provided. When operating all the units at the Barakah plant, it will reduce 21 million tons of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to disposing of the exhausts of 3.2 million cars from the country’s roads every year.

While the first station began to work, and construction operations were completed at the second station, the completion rate of the third station reached 94%, and the fourth 88%.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East to operate a peaceful, carbon-free nuclear power plant, and the country’s capacity for producing clean energy, which combines renewable and nuclear energy, is expected to reach 14 gigawatts by 2030.

Last December, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation announced the success of Nawah Energy Company, in achieving a new achievement, which represented the arrival of the first plant reactor in Barakah to 100% of its production capacity, while it was announced last month that the operating license for the second unit of the Barakah plant had been issued.

oil and gas

Despite the expansion of the shift towards clean energy, the world will still need oil and gas for many decades to come, which increases the importance of producing the quantities we need of oil and gas with the least possible amount of carbon emissions, and the UAE has a natural advantage that has made the extraction of our oil and gas resources the least in the world. In terms of carbon emissions, the carbon intensity of Murban crude, which accounts for half of the UAE’s oil production, is less than half the global average for the oil sector.

ADNOC is working to implement its growth plans, with a commitment to reduce carbon emissions by an additional 25% over the next 10 years. The company also seeks to explore opportunities and potentials in new fuels, such as hydrogen, which has shown great and promising potential as a carbon-free fuel that can It is produced on a large scale, as part of ADNOC’s current hydrocarbon value chain.

Green hydrogen

The use of hydrogen as an alternative source of energy has become a top concern in many countries recently, as it is one of the important sources of clean energy, due to its importance in reducing carbon emissions and limiting the phenomenon of climate change.

The UAE’s plans to add hydrogen to the energy mix continue. During last January, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Holding Company – ADQ – announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Consortium, with the aim of establishing Abu Dhabi as a reliable exporter of hydrogen. Green, which is produced by employing clean energy technology, and blue, which is produced through natural gas, and setting up a roadmap to accelerate the adoption and use of hydrogen in key sectors of the country, such as utilities, transportation and industry.

ADNOC currently produces around 300,000 tons per year of hydrogen for its refining and petrochemical operations, and plans to increase its production to 500,000 tons per year.

District cooling

In a related development, district cooling companies in the UAE have expanded over the past years in providing sustainable and environmentally friendly cooling solutions that contribute to achieving initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions at the regional level and preserving natural resources.

The National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) recently revealed that the company, during 2020, has operated 6 new district cooling stations, and added more than 50,000 connections to new customers, which brought the company’s total connections to 1.4 million refrigeration tons through its operations. This avoided emitting more than 1.35 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere, equivalent to removing 193,000 vehicles from the roads throughout the year, in addition to saving 2.26 billion kilowatt hours, or enough to power 128,000 homes annually.

Sustainable ‘transport’

The UAE also continues to expand the development of environmentally friendly transportation solutions, as part of the country’s strategy to promote sustainable transport.

Recent years have witnessed an expansion in the use of buses and electric cars. During last February, Emirates Global Electric Vehicles Company and Yinlong Energy announced their readiness to launch a fleet of environmentally friendly electric buses. These environmentally friendly buses are expected to contribute to achieving significant energy savings and reducing emissions. Carbon in the UAE, as replacing one diesel bus with an electric one would equate to eliminating harmful emissions from 27 passenger cars for a full year, as well as eliminating the need to consume 12,175 gallons of diesel over 10 years.

In 2019, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) announced the operation of the first sustainable fully electric passenger bus in the region, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, Hafilat Industry, and Siemens Middle East.

On the other hand, electric vehicle owners benefit from the important initiatives launched by the UAE to encourage the shift to the use of electric cars, as these initiatives had a positive impact in increasing the number of these cars in the country.