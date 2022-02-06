Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Emirates Space Agency is committed to its responsibility to develop and maintain the national registry of objects launched into space. This comes in line with maintaining an updated registry of Emirati space objects and fulfilling the obligations listed in the 1976 Registration Agreement. It is also committed to notifying the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and to register and update The status of space objects belonging to the United Arab Emirates in the Register of International Space Objects. The Emirates Space Agency also seeks to regulate space activities in the United Arab Emirates, establish sound legal foundations that regulate the local space sector and contribute to guiding workers in the Emirati space sector on a well-studied legal basis, as well as attracting foreign investment for those wishing to carry out space activities in the country, in addition to Encouraging them to enter into partnerships with Emirati entities.

The Emirates Space Agency, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, is responsible for preparing and developing laws, regulations, and bylaws that regulate the space sector in the country, starting with their proposal, drafting, reviewing, and even issuing them. Space and affiliated activities in the country.

The Emirates Space Agency conducted many studies and local and international consultations, which resulted in the need to develop a number of regulations and guidelines, including the regulations for permits for space activities. Obtaining it, in accordance with the standards, terms and conditions stipulated in the laws and regulations in force in the country, as well as international treaties and laws, while it is in the process of being issued.

The regulations for the registration of space objects were also issued, which aims to set the conditions and procedures necessary for the registration of space objects for which the state is considered absolute, in the national registry and the international registry of the United Nations, in addition to issuing the regulations for the organization of manned space flight activities, which aims to Determining the terms, conditions and procedures necessary to regulate the practice of manned space flight activities to ensure their safe practice and setting requirements related to the crew and participants in manned space flight.

Space data policy guidelines have also been issued and these guidelines aim to provide a reference for UAE institutions, operators and owners who use remote sensing technology, to develop their own data policies and missions.

principles

The Space Debris Mitigation Guidelines are in the process of being released and aim to encourage mitigation of new space debris generation, by directing operators to submit a space debris mitigation plan and periodic reports, as well as proposing measures based on best practices and international standards, without obligating them to out.

The regulations also include insurance guidelines, which are in the process of being issued, and aim to set the terms and conditions for regulating insurance business towards third parties to engage in space activities in the UAE space sector, calculating and estimating compensation limits for the operator’s liability for damages caused to third parties, as well as calculating and estimating compensation limits. which may be incurred by the state as a result of the damages that the operator may cause to third parties.