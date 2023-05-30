The UAE government has launched the unified automated conversational platform for government services, “u-ask Chatbot”, on the official portal of the UAE government. The platform is based on generative artificial intelligence technology, and facilitates the access of all customers to information related to government services in both Arabic and English in one place without the need to search on multiple government sites, by providing them with service requirements and accurate information according to customer preferences, in addition to direct application links.

Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chairwoman of the Supreme Committee for Government Digital Transformation, affirmed that the unified automated conversation platform for government services contributes to achieving the Supreme Committee’s vision for government digital transformation by unifying government efforts, achieving integration and harmonizing digital projects to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of government systems.

Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi said: “We are working on the continuous development of the digital system in the UAE government, including the development of infrastructure and systems related to digital services provided to customers, in line with the commitment of the UAE government to provide government services centered on people.”

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed bin Taliah confirmed; Head of government services for the UAE government and a member of the Supreme Committee for Government Digital Transformation, that the launch of the unified automated conversation platform for government services with the technology of generative artificial intelligence provides all users with a smooth and easy experience when searching for information about government services, and it will serve as a unified center to answer their inquiries from all government agencies.

Bin Taliah added: “The UAE government is constantly seeking solutions that make the customer experience easier and smoother, and the categories of beneficiaries of government services provided by the UAE government vary, and include multiple sectors and segments inside and outside the borders of the country, and providing information and support for all of these groups represents Around the clock is a new step on the path of the UAE’s leadership in providing the best government services in the world.

Bin Taliah thanked the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government for its efforts and fruitful cooperation in developing the unified automated conversation platform for government services through the official portal of the UAE government, to provide a high-quality service experience based on the best modern technologies.

The chat platform is designed to handle a wide range of inquiries and requests, from simple information to more complex service inquiries. The platform also provides the customer with comprehensive answers that include; In addition to the basic information; The means available to apply for the service.

The platform was developed in partnership with Microsoft and PwC Middle East, and has the ability to provide personalized recommendations and suggestions based on customers’ preferences and previous interactions.

The launch of the unified automated conversation platform is an example of the UAE government’s commitment to benefiting from technology to improve the life of society. This initiative is also in line with the UAE’s vision to become a global leader in the field of digital transformation and government services.

It is noteworthy that the Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, approved the formation of the Supreme Committee for Government Digital Transformation, to assume the tasks of overseeing the governance and development of the digital system for government services, business and operations, and enhancing readiness and competitiveness. Flexibility and digital harmonization between projects and digital systems in federal entities, and raising the efficiency of their use of infrastructure and digital assets.

