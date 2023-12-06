The map was prepared by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in coordination and cooperation with its strategic partners in the government and private sectors, and in line with national efforts to achieve the goals of the UAE Strategic Initiative to reach climate neutrality by 2050, and commitment to the terms of the third update of the report on the UAE’s nationally determined contributions under the Paris Climate Agreement and the Framework Agreement. United Nations on climate, and contribute to achieving sustainable economic development.

National commitment

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, said: “For three decades, the UAE has provided a pioneering global model in climate action efforts at the regional and international levels. The UAE was at the forefront of countries in the region to sign the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, and the first country to announce a strategic initiative.” To achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and today, through COP28, our efforts continue to launch a comprehensive national path to reduce carbon gradually and gradually, to reach climate neutrality with the participation of all sectors,” according to the Emirates News Agency.

Al Amiri added: In line with the UAE’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, and the Ministry’s plans to stimulate sustainable industrial growth, which supports the competitiveness of UAE industries regionally and internationally, and stimulates the attraction of new industrial investments, the launch of the map comes as a result of an effort and integration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and its strategic partners, and through conducting A case study of the industrial sector at the state level, and we developed a vision to stimulate the adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly technologies and processes by industries in the country.

She added that the development and adoption of advanced technology and innovative solutions will represent the main focus of the work mechanism set by the map to ensure the achievement of effective carbon reduction at the level of the entire national industrial sector in a phased manner, reaching a 93 percent reduction rate by the year 2050. It includes a set of main paths, monitoring and addressing challenges and developing… And adopting the latest technological and innovative solutions that support reducing emissions in general and carbon in particular, while at the same time maintaining the competitiveness, growth and development of the national industrial sector, with a time frame up to the year 2050, in line with the UAE’s trends towards achieving climate neutrality.

3 consecutive stages

The map includes three time stages to achieve increased levels of carbon reduction, including achieving a reduction in emissions by 5 percent by 2030, and through further employment of modern and advanced technology and enhancing technological transformation in the sector, reaching 63 percent by 2040, and through development and abundance of technologies and tools and a decrease in Its cost, and in line with plans to enhance its use in the industrial sector, the expected reduction rate will reach 93 percent by the year 2050.

Through technical work teams from the Ministry and strategic partners, more than 50 modern technologies and innovation solutions to reduce carbon were studied and evaluated and the extent of their efficient use and employment at the local level was determined. These included clean electricity solutions, carbon capture and storage, raising the efficiency of manufacturing processes, using alternative fuels, recycling and replacing Clinker and hydrogen use.

In addition to the overall map, the map shows separate time paths for all industrial sectors, such as iron, steel, aluminium, cement, and petrochemicals, and the percentage contribution of technical solutions and carbon reduction methods on each of these paths.

Efficient solutions

The map adopted a set of main solutions, including clean electricity solutions, carbon capture and storage, and increasing manufacturing efficiency, the use of which alone will contribute to recording carbon reduction rates of up to 70 percent by 2050, while the remaining percentage of the reduction will be achieved through the use of many other solutions and technologies.

The mechanism of action set by the roadmap will achieve a reduction of 90 million tons of carbon annually and 2.9 gigatonnes cumulatively until 2050, and the expansion of adopting and employing clean electricity solutions will contribute to achieving 41 percent of the targeted carbon reduction percentage by 2050.