His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched a mission to explore the planet Venus and 7 other asteroids, among the 50 projects.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “Today, among the 50 projects, the UAE launched a new space mission… a mission to explore the planet Venus and 7 other asteroids in the solar system… and to implement the first Arab landing on an asteroid at the end of the journey that will travel 3.6 billion km (7 times the Hope probe’s journey to Mars).

His Highness added: “Our space journey is still in its infancy, and our journeys are continuing. We have projects of astronauts, astronauts, and spacecraft. A third of the stars in the sky had Arabic names, because Arabs were pioneers of astronomy. Our mission. The resumption of our Arab civilization… and if we do not act today, when?”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that “the UAE’s launch of a new project to explore the planet Venus and the asteroid belt is a new step in its contribution to space sciences. We trust the capabilities and aspirations of the people of the Emirates to reach the highest ranks.” scientific knowledge to serve our future and human knowledge.

