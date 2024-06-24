Khaled Abdul Rahman (Abu Dhabi)

The United Arab Emirates continued its efforts to provide aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the Palestinian brothers.

In an emergency humanitarian step, and in light of the famine prevailing over the people of the Gaza Strip as a result of preventing the flow of goods and aid to the north, Operation “Gallant Knight 3” quickly implemented a major campaign to distribute potable water to Palestinian families in various regions of the northern Gaza Strip to alleviate their suffering in light of the Water scarcity, famine, severe food shortages, a tragic situation, and a lack of life prospects and basics.

Through the humanitarian aid and basic projects it provides to the population in Gaza and the northern Gaza Strip, Operation “Gallant Knight 3” seeks to alleviate the severity of the suffering, as it distributed potable water to the population in various affected areas, through dozens of cars loaded with tankers filled with water that traveled around. The streets and alleys of the camps to reach the largest possible number of residents, to support them in light of the difficulty of obtaining water as a result of the destruction of municipalities and the main wells on which the population previously depended.

The UAE provides drinking water to residents in various regions to facilitate access to water in view of the difficulty they face in light of the suffering and lack of basic necessities of life, and in view of the difficult challenges faced by municipalities in light of the tragic conditions in the Gaza Strip, which prevents their ability to provide basic services, including water. Which causes a humanitarian catastrophe.

The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people amounted to 33,000 tons of urgent supplies that were transported via 395 flights, 1,243 trucks, and three ships that docked in the port of Al-Arish before transporting their cargo to the Gaza Strip.

The first ship carried 4,016 tons of relief and medical aid, while the second relief ship carried 4,544 tons of aid, while the third ship contained 4,630 tons of relief materials.

The UAE, in cooperation with the World Central Kitchen, was also able to deliver about 300 tons of food aid to the Gaza Strip by sea and deliver it to the north of the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has established 6 water desalination plants with a production capacity of 1,200,000 gallons per day, benefiting more than 600,000 people from the Gaza Strip.

Five automatic bakeries opened by the UAE produce about 15,000 loaves of bread every hour, benefiting 72,000 people. It also provides flour to 8 automatic bakeries to provide the daily bread needs of 17,140 people.

Sea passage

The UAE announced the allocation of $15 million in support of the “Amalthea” Fund announced by Cyprus with the aim of supporting the sea corridor initiative between Cypriot ports and the Gaza Strip, raising the level of the flow of humanitarian aid and providing flexible financing methods and tools to enhance the response to the needs of the population in Gaza who are facing the risk of famine.