The UAE, Jordan and the Netherlands tackle together the challenges of water, energy and food security

The United Arab Emirates, Jordan and the Netherlands are collaborating to shed light on the challenges facing water, energy and food security, through Expo 2020 Dubai, the first international expo to be hosted by the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The efforts of the three countries will culminate in the high-level “Water, Energy and Food Summit” within the activities of “Expo 2020 Dubai” on 19 and 20 January 2022 – and this will be confirmed later – in conjunction with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The summit will combine setting policies and proposing practical solutions to face the challenges related to water, energy and food, given that water, energy and food are the most indispensable resources for the continuation of human life and the achievement of sustainable development, and climate change represents a major challenge threatening the availability of these resources linked to each other, while the increase in the number of World population and increasing urbanization are putting more pressure. In order to provide food for the world population, which is expected to reach about 10 billion people by 2050, all efforts must be combined to efficiently manage the scarce natural resources, which represents a challenge to the existence of the entire human race.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai and Chairman of the National Committee for the Sustainable Development Goals, said: “The UAE is a living laboratory for innovation in food production technologies in dry climates, and Expo 2020 Dubai is a global forum dedicated to providing solutions to challenges. The most urgent facing us, provides the UAE, the Netherlands and Jordan with an important opportunity to cooperate in the development and implementation of innovative solutions that we can share with the world ».

Her Excellency added: “This tripartite cooperation also embodies our commitment to cross-border cooperation and our firm conviction that through collective action we can achieve the sustainable development goals, which leads to creating a cleaner, safer and healthier future for all by the year 2030.”

For her part, Her Excellency Maryam Bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, said: “Jordan, the UAE and the Netherlands share many challenges related to water, energy and food security. Therefore, it became necessary to cooperate and exchange knowledge and experiences in these areas so that we can benefit from joint experiences in achieving the best possible results. The high-profile “Water, Energy and Food Summit” is a key component of Expo 2020 Dubai. Through it, the participating countries will be able to draw a road map for cooperation in order to ensure sustainable systems.

For her part, Her Excellency Hala Zawati, the Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, said: “The integration between the energy and water sectors improves the efficiency of energy and water use in a way that meets the needs of the agricultural sector in a more efficient and better manner and leads to the achievement of the countries’ efforts in the areas of water, food and energy security.

Sigrid Kaag, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands, said: “Providing water, energy and food for all, at the regional and global levels, requires close cooperation between governments, companies and scientific institutions in order to provide sustainable solutions. The joint research between the different countries will contribute to setting national and regional policies to provide water, energy and food for future generations.

This cooperation will enhance the role of Expo 2020 Dubai as an international forum in highlighting the complex problems related to these three core resources, in addition to emphasizing the importance of joint action, including the application of an integrated approach to resource management, so that we can achieve the goals of sustainable development by 2030.

The “Water, Energy and Food Summit” will be the first initiative of its kind that focuses on actions related to national and regional policies necessary to face these challenges at all levels. Partnerships between governments, companies, scientific institutions and societies are essential in our endeavors to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability of these scarce resources and their availability now and in the future.

Youth will remain the most important component to focus on when planning to face these major global challenges. Young people will be at the forefront of all activities that are undertaken as part of the joint cooperation agreement that will be signed between the three countries on the sidelines of the summit, which comes within the framework of facing challenges related to security, food and energy.

During the phase preceding the holding of the summit in January 2022, interactive youth campaigns will be launched in each of the three countries with the aim of identifying challenges related to water, energy and food security, and the results of these efforts will be presented to global leaders during the activities of the summit. In addition, youth ambassadors will be announced as part of the summit program.

In addition to the discussions that will take place during the conference, the Netherlands will launch a joint research cooperation project that includes research and academic institutions from the three countries under the leadership and coordination of a Dutch consortium consisting of Wageningen University & Research, the Institute of Deltares and the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research / TNO /, which will be responsible for developing three models. Dynamic systems at the regional, national and urban levels. In addition to researchers from the National Center for Agricultural Research in Jordan and the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture in the UAE and others. Modeling and analysis outputs will be presented during the summit, through discussions and interactive policy simulations.

The announcement of the tripartite agreement and the summit comes a day after the “Expo Talks: Water”, an event organized by Expo 2020 Dubai with the aim of exploring ways by which we can preserve for future generations this resource necessary for the continuation of life, which is also a lifeline for civilizations, economies and societies. The “Expo Talks: Water” was the last in a series of ten talks on specialized topics that brought together influential policymakers and thought leaders, in addition to other participants in Expo 2020 Dubai and the public, with the aim of shaping the inspiring content and meaningful discussions that will take place within the framework of Expo events. 2020 Dubai.