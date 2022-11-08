In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the State of Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change for 2022 (COP27), with the aim of moving forward projects Clean energy production and sustainable water desalination announced last year.
The signing of the agreement was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and John Kerry, US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate Affairs.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al-Najjar, Minister of Water and Irrigation in the Kingdom of Jordan, and His Excellency Issawi Freij, Minister of Regional Cooperation in Israel.
The signing of this agreement comes within the framework of the “Prosperity” project, which includes two axes, the “Green Prosperity” program, which includes the development of a solar photovoltaic power plant with a production capacity of 600 megawatts with an electrical energy storage system in Jordan to produce clean energy and export it to Israel, and the “Blue Prosperity” program » Which aims to develop sustainable desalination projects in Israel to supply Jordan with about 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water annually.
The three countries had signed a preliminary declaration of intent to explore the economic feasibility of these projects, during the “Dubai Expo” that was held in the UAE in November 2021, and in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, and John Kerry is the US presidential special envoy for climate affairs.
According to the memorandum of understanding, feasibility studies are underway for each project, and all parties acknowledge that the “Green Prosperity” and “Blue Prosperity” programs have potential and positive prospects.
The UAE, Jordan and Israel will continue to cooperate in order to finalize the necessary implementation plans in conjunction with the COP28 climate conference in the UAE next November. The “Prosperity” project was proposed with the aim of contributing to confronting the repercussions of climate change and its effects on water and energy security in the Middle East, increasing reliance on renewable energy and sustainable water sources, and enhancing stability in the region.
