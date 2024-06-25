Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Today, the United Arab Emirates joins the countries of the world in celebrating World Anti-Drug Day, which falls on June 26 of each year. Extensive activities are held throughout the country, organized by the Ministry of Interior, represented by its main sectors, and the General Police Headquarters.

The activities aim to introduce the dangers of drugs, the danger of bad companions, and the negative effects resulting from use for the first time, and to highlight the vital role of the family in contributing to protecting children from the dangers of drugs, by promoting sound education, awareness and guidance, in addition to educating the public that addiction is a disease that can be treated through centers. Rehabilitation in the country, and the importance of the family’s role in containing and tightening the noose around the danger of addiction, and taking the children’s hands to safety and helping them recover, integrate them, return to normal life, and chart their future again.

The Ministry of the Interior urged segments of society to cooperate with the activities of this year’s global event, under the slogan: “My family… my greatest wealth.” With the aim of combating the scourge of drugs, containing its dangers and preventing it, in order to build a safer, more secure and stable society. The drug problem is also considered a global problem that crosses borders and continents since ancient times. It has also become a multi-faceted challenge that affects the lives of millions of people around the world at the level of individuals in entire societies, who suffer from addiction and drug use disorders, in addition to societies that face and struggle with the consequences of life. Drug trafficking and organized crime, as the impact of drugs is not in the short term, but extends over the long term and is therefore a very complex challenge.

One of the main things in confronting this dangerous scourge that is sweeping the countries of the world is constant preparedness and facing future challenges, by adopting a thoughtful and planned scientific approach based on scientific evidence that helps in giving priority always and forever to providing continuous awareness and education, and ensuring every effort is made. Ways to prevent this chronic danger, and provide appropriate treatments for each case individually through intensifying efforts and constructive cooperation between the relevant concerned authorities, and not neglecting the role of parental control, which is the gateway to security, safety and stability for children, and ensuring that they do not fall into the quagmire of addiction and abuse, and fighting this scourge. Using all modern methods and methods and combating them, and not letting drug dealers tamper with the future of members of society without accountability or deterrent punishment.

Drug crimes are one of the biggest global challenges facing all societies at the present time. In light of the ongoing efforts to limit the spread of this harmful phenomenon, the role of the United Arab Emirates and its effective and decisive response to this scourge is highlighted. The UAE is considered one of the countries that impose strict laws and implement severe penalties to prevent the use and trade of narcotic substances, which has made the UAE a role model in this field. The UAE has topped many global competitive indicators in the security and drug control fields over the past years, as the numbers and achieved results, which are considered the result of the directives of the wise leadership and its continuous supervision, show the integrated national efforts and participatory strategy over the years of diligent and serious work in the spirit of one team. .

The Ministry of the Interior affirmed the UAE’s keenness to achieve distinguished and world-leading results in the field of combating drugs, as it ranked first in the world in reducing the rate of drug crimes, according to the Eurostat index, and first in the total reduction in the number of drug reports and deaths resulting from them, and it also achieved an increase of (103). %) in the total number of dealers and pushers arrested for drug crimes, and was able to seize more than (78) tons of drugs at the local level during the past five years. In combating money laundering at the international level, the state has contributed to arresting (179) defendants in (196) international operations, and confiscating (6.9) tons of drugs during the years (2022-2023). The efforts made have also contributed to combating money laundering resulting from crimes. Drugs during (2022 – 2023) resulted in the freezing of (1881) bank accounts, and (173) accused were arrested.

National drug control strategy

The Ministry of Interior recently reviewed the national strategy for combating drugs in the UAE, and the efforts of the Narcotics Control Council and the Ministry of Interior, locally and internationally, in facing challenges and combating and promoting drug crimes, by adopting innovative policies and methods, modern methods and best practices, which come within an integrated international work system. .

The Ministry of Interior also warned of the new methods used by drug trafficking gangs from outside the country, by exploiting social media applications and websites to promote poisons among segments of society. The Ministry monitors these methods, stands on the lookout for them, and works with its strategic partners and social media companies to prevent messages from arriving. Drug gangs through social media applications and websites to community members. Drug crimes are considered very serious crimes and the pattern of drug smuggling and promotion is constantly changing, and this affects crime trends in general and drug use in particular, as gangs have turned to new methods of drug smuggling, and the electronic marketing and promotion of drugs has become a challenge that has been dealt with firmly.

International reports indicate the increasing challenges regionally and internationally that countries of the world are currently facing regarding the spread and promotion of drugs via the Internet, as social media applications and sites are exploited in this crime, and societies are flooded with narcotic substances. International reports confirm the worsening volume of drug trafficking worldwide.

The Ministry of the Interior revealed a number of global competitive indicators in which the UAE ranked first, according to international reports issued by a number of global institutions, as it topped the best countries in the world in the index of feelings of security and safety, and in reducing the rate of violent crimes. The country also achieved a qualitative improvement in Reducing the number of disturbing crimes during the period from (2011 – 2023) through a reduction rate of (67.5%). It was also able to reduce the index of the number of deaths due to road accidents by (70.5%). It also ranked first in the world in reducing fire accidents by (%) 74.1), and the index of deaths due to fires. It also achieved first place globally in reducing the number of murders and attempted murders.

Ministry of Interior strategy

The Ministry of Interior’s strategy (2023 – 2026), which aims to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world in achieving security, safety and stability, is based on expanding the adoption of the latest and best technologies, advanced sciences and artificial intelligence technologies, to work to find proactive solutions to the challenges facing the police institution. The Narcotics Control Council’s strategy (2024-2026) aims mainly to reduce the demand for drugs and reduce the opportunities for supplying them, in order to protect society preventively, health-wise and socially by providing advanced health programs and initiatives, providing rehabilitation services and integrating those recovered into society, as well as preventing smuggling. Bringing drugs into the country, arresting dealers and promoters, and strengthening international coordination and cooperation to arrest drug traffickers targeting the UAE.