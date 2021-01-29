The UAE and the countries of the world participate in its celebrations of the second “International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases”, which falls on January 30 of each year … with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of strengthening efforts and cooperation to eradicate these diseases.

The World NTD Day, in its second year, contributes to stimulating the global health community and engaging the general public in urgent efforts to end neglected tropical diseases, with the participation of more than 300 organizations from 55 countries working across the diverse global health landscape to put an end to neglected tropical diseases.

The WHO’s official recognition of the World Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases is a culmination of the efforts of the UAE and its partners, and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court played a pioneering role in motivating partners and supporting the second annual World Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases. These efforts complement the role, cooperation and leadership of the United Arab Emirates in contributing to the elimination of global diseases, which are part of the efforts of the “Reaching the Last Mile” initiative – which includes a set of global health programs aimed at eliminating diseases – within the framework of His Highness’ commitment Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his continuous support for these efforts.

Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said: “The United Arab Emirates and its leadership have been committed to combating neglected tropical diseases for more than 30 years, following the approach of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.” These efforts continue through the support provided by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

He pointed out that significant progress has been made in efforts to combat neglected tropical diseases during the past few years, as hundreds of millions of people have been saved from these debilitating diseases, and despite these achievements, more efforts must be made, especially in light of the challenges posed by the current global health scene.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court added: “The United Arab Emirates continues its commitment to combating neglected tropical diseases, based on its belief in the strength of partnership and the importance of concerted efforts for the advancement of future generations.”

For his part, Thoko Poli, Executive Director of United for the Fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases said that 2021 is a crucial stage for the campaign to combat neglected tropical diseases, and we will begin our efforts during the new decade aiming to make a real difference in the lives of the 1.7 billion people At risk of neglected tropical diseases ».

He added that the exposure of more than a billion people to diseases that can be prevented or treated is a fatal matter, pointing out that the new neglected tropical diseases roadmap of the World Health Organization represents a call, as it not only assures us the possibility of eliminating neglected tropical diseases, but the possibility of achieving this only in Within a decade. ”

Thoko Poli continued, “The Covid-19 pandemic posed tremendous pressure on global health systems, but we did not succumb to it, as neglected tropical disease programs have proven their ability to quickly adapt to the current conditions, and ensure that precautionary directives and life-saving treatments reach the population in remote areas. We realize that protecting vulnerable communities from neglected tropical diseases will contribute to enhancing the world’s capacity and readiness to face future epidemics. ”

The Executive Director of “United for the Fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases … expressed his thanks and appreciation for the support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the efforts to combat neglected tropical diseases and his commitment to eradicate them and highlight them on the World Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases.”

– The urgent need to eradicate the neglected tropical diseases.

Neglected tropical diseases affect more than 1.7 billion people, most of them who live in extreme poverty, in remote communities, and without access to basic needs such as clean water … and these diseases inflict billions of dollars on developing economies annually … and great progress has been made since the London Declaration. The historic year 2012 regarding neglected tropical diseases, which united the ranks of partners from different sectors, countries, and affected societies with the aim of pushing for more investments and efforts to combat neglected tropical diseases .. And the achievements were significant and important, as hundreds of millions of people no longer need treatment The neglected tropical diseases at the present time, while several countries were able to eliminate diseases that were widespread for thousands of years.

Despite this progress, there are still challenges, as one in five people in the world is exposed to these preventable diseases .. Neglected tropical diseases cause thousands of preventable deaths every year and cause disabilities that lead to the continuation of the cycle of poverty through deprivation. Millions of adults have lost work opportunities and children have been deprived of their right to go to school .. And the outbreak of the “Covid-19 pandemic” has increased the impact of neglected tropical diseases on societies in the past year. A recent article in the Journal of Infectious Diseases of Poverty explained that the economic progress that has been achieved Thanks to the treatment of neglected tropical diseases of the past 20 years, they are almost waning with the pandemic. This year’s “World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day” highlights the launch of the new WHO roadmap to end neglected tropical diseases .. which is a guide for the global health community on establishing new and innovative partnerships between various sectors, in order to bridge the gaps and strengthen the capacity of countries, leading to To enhance the sustainability of interventions aimed at treating tropical diseases.

– The activities of the World Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases.

And to embody the spirit of global collective action, more than 50 teachers in 28 cities and 16 countries will be illuminated on the International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, with the aim of highlighting the importance of developing health systems around the world and not tolerating weak health systems .. These famous landmarks are spread all over Around the world, including the Great Wall of China, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the “Union Arena” in Abu Dhabi, and the Tokyo Tower.

14 landmarks in the UAE will be lit, including: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Emirates Palace, Al Ittihad Arena, and ADNOC Headquarters. The global community is also witnessing several activities on social media through introductory and awareness-raising videos, highlighting the humanitarian stories in the affected countries to which the participating organizations will contribute .. While a series of seminars were held on the Internet during the current week that precedes the World Day of Diseases. Neglected Tropical Diseases, featuring experts and front-line health workers, highlighting issues related to NTDs and the wider global health space.

Nearly 100 schools have participated in the UAE through interactive educational units and challenges, in addition to a number of partners in the country such as ADNOC, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Etihad Airways, Lulu Hypermarket, and the Federal Youth Foundation .. Its platforms to support neglected tropical diseases.

Support from the World Health Organization.

Emphasizing the importance of the annual celebration of this day in encouraging global efforts to eradicate neglected tropical diseases, the Executive Board of the World Health Organization issued a decision on January 23 recommending that the World Health Organization formally support the ceremonial activities on January 30, which coincides with the International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases. And invite member states and other countries to celebrate this day .. This recommendation will be considered in the 74th World Health Assembly, which will be held during May 2021 .. For more information about the World Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, please visit: http://worldntdday.org/ – Overview of the Reaching the Last Mile Initiative.

The Reaching the Last Mile initiative includes a set of global health programs that work to get rid of diseases, and is based on the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to continue supporting these efforts.

The initiative provides treatment and preventive care in societies that lack access to high-quality health services, with a special focus on reaching the last mile in eliminating diseases .. The message of “reaching the last mile” represents the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to eradicate Preventable diseases that affect the world’s poorest people and the most vulnerable societies in it … in addition to helping millions of children and adults lead healthy lives with dignity.

https://www.reachingthelastmile.com/ @RLMGlobalHealth – About United Against Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Neglected tropical diseases affect the lives of more than 1.7 billion people, who live in the poorest and most marginalized societies around the globe .. The term “neglected tropical diseases” is a comprehensive one, as it is currently used to describe a group of diseases that can be prevented and treated. These diseases cause health challenges, disabilities, and deformities, and sometimes lead to death. They also pose a threat to the future of the injured on the physical, economic and social levels.

United for Combating Neglected Tropical Diseases includes a group of interested and investor partners, including governments, donors, pharmaceutical companies, NGOs, academia and others .. The partnership is committed to combating neglected tropical diseases once and for all.