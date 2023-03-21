Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE joins the countries of the world in celebrating Mother’s Day by highlighting it and recognizing its role in raising children and building the ideal family, which is the basic building block in building society.

Motherhood in the UAE enjoys official and popular appreciation, as the mother woman is provided with all aspects of support in all fields, which paved the way for her to exercise her rights that are based on the values ​​of justice and equality, until the mother became present and active in the ranks of women who achieved success and distinction in science and work.

The state deals with the mother in her capacity as a role model in society and the main element in it. If she is righteous, the whole society will be reconciled, which requires the “mother” to persevere in order to elevate the status of her children and protect them from deviation and loss, and the ideal mother is the one who spends her life caring for her children and protecting her family and children And raising them well, to be the builders of the future.

On March 21 of each year, the Emirati people remember with great respect the efforts of the “Mother of the Emirates”, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who contributed to her efforts in supporting and empowering Emirati women, and honoring her. To Emirati mothers, and to appreciate their sacrifices.

The Emirati mother achieved many achievements at all levels, thanks to the support of the wise leadership, which worked to empower the housewife and working mother, and harnessed all the capabilities that helped her excel and succeed in all fields.

The UAE has provided all that Emirati mothers and women need in terms of education, work and training opportunities, and has worked to achieve a balance between women and men, and to empower women in the political, economic, social and other fields.

The UAE has always proved to be an example among civilized countries that support women and protect children in all aspects of life, and what the country has achieved in the field of motherhood and childhood has made it a model of tolerance and progress.

Strategies for supportive mother and child

One of the most prominent efforts of the state is the establishment in 2003 of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, which is concerned with developing strategies to support mothers and children, and organizing programs, training and workshops to ensure optimal care for mothers and children.

Since the establishment of the Council, the state has been keen to enhance cooperation and participation with regional and international organizations, including the World Family Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Arab Women’s Organization, and the Arab Family Organization to develop a common vision and advanced strategies to support women and children and protect their rights in accordance with the highest international standards.

The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood

The establishment of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood constituted a quantum leap in the process of supporting the Emirati child and mother, raising the level of care, attention and follow-up of their affairs, and providing support for this in all fields, especially educational, cultural, health, social, psychological and educational fields, achieving the security and safety of the child and mother, and following up and evaluating development and development plans to achieve the desired well-being. , while encouraging studies and research, and spreading comprehensive cultures of childhood and motherhood.

The UAE has adopted the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood 2017-2021, which includes many goals, most notably promoting the right of children and mothers to comprehensive care within a healthy and sustainable environment.

The UAE is friendly to mothers, children and young people

In March 2018, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak directed the preparation of the “UAE is friendly to mothers, children and adolescents” strategy, which targets all children, adolescents and mothers in the country, regardless of nationality, race, language and religion, and seeks to promote the right of children and mothers to comprehensive care within a sustainable healthy environment. , and promoting the right of children and adolescents to good-quality education opportunities that develop their personalities and mental and physical abilities, in addition to supporting the effective participation of children and adolescents in all fields, and planning policies and programs, so that they are based on accurate evidence and information that guarantee the rights of the child.

Sheikha Fatima Award for Motherhood and Childhood

And as a continuation of the path of supporting creativity and opening the doors of excellence to women, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak launched the “Sheikha Fatima Award for Motherhood and Childhood” with the aim of making mothers happy with their children, so that they are able to raise and raise them in a sound way that qualifies them for the future. The UAE is interested in motherhood and childhood issues, regionally and globally, providing the necessary services to take care of the mother and her children, and finding mechanisms and measures that make the mother able to reconcile her role in the family with her role in public life.

Maternal and Childhood Research

In 2020, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak decided to establish an academic research center concerned with motherhood and childhood research, “Fatima bint Mubarak Center for Motherhood and Childhood Research,” with the aim of bridging the gap in the field of research centers specialized in the field of motherhood and childhood in the country, to be based in the United Arab Emirates University, to achieve The UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071 in the field of motherhood and childhood development by creating a data bank and research base to benefit from in making policies based on scientific results and accurate data by conducting research and studies in the areas of the Emirati family in general and motherhood and childhood issues in particular, and developing national childhood indicators And international organizations to contribute to the development of indicators of the quality of life for motherhood and childhood, and to propose the necessary plans to improve them with the concerned authorities, which contributes to the UAE’s leadership in this field.