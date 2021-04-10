The UAE, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, will participate in its first centenary celebrations of its founding, which falls on April 11th, and that is an embodiment of the depth of the historical relations that bind the leadership and peoples of the two brotherly countries, which have become a model to be emulated in terms of their strength, durability, and their establishment on solid foundations of mutual respect and common interests.

The Emirati-Jordanian relations were distinguished, the foundations of which were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hussein bin Talal, “may God bless them,” and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” followed suit and his brother His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, the monarch of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with high-level coordination in all fields, and with great harmony in attitudes towards Arab, Islamic and humanitarian issues in all regional and international forums of common interest, which made these relations rise to the stage of a successful and effective strategic partnership.

Jordan these days proudly celebrates the first centenary of the kingdom’s life, which, under the leadership of the Hashemites, has achieved many development achievements despite challenges. On the eleventh of this April, it marks the 100th anniversary of the entry of the founding King Abdullah I to Amman and the formation of a central government headed by Rashid Talei and the commencement thereafter. By unifying the Jordanian regions and proceeding thereafter to rearrange Jordanian affairs and the subsequent development of new laws, building institutions and consolidating the pillars of the modern state.

Today, after 100 years of founding, Jordan has become a difficult figure in the region, although the establishment of the state came in the midst of a troubled and war-burdened region, but the Hashemites were able to build a modern, developed state based on the constitution, law, belonging to Arabism and rejecting the seeds of infighting, and adopts moderation as a basic principle in its foreign policy. It is linked with all by relationships of mutual respect and common interests, thanks to the making of this positive image due to the wise policy and historical positions of the Hashemite Kings of Jordan; From the founding king Abdullah the First, through King Talal and Albanian King Hussein bin Talal, to the son and grandson of King Abdullah II, who continues the march of modernization, reform, growth and self-reliance.

Returning to the close bilateral relations between the UAE and Jordan, the advancement, comprehensiveness and sustainability of these relations was and still enjoys the follow-up and attention of the wise leadership in the UAE, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said: “The UAE and Jordan will remain. One heart, one hand, and one path of goodness towards a promising future, God willing. “

In this context also, the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, during his reception by His Majesty King Abdullah bin Al Hussein on January 16, where His Highness said: “The deep bonds of brotherhood and strong ties between our two countries. We are keen to promote it in various fields for the benefit of our peoples, and we are continuing to consult on Arab and regional issues within a framework of understanding and cooperation in a way that serves security, stability and development in the region.

During the past years, the wise leadership of the two brotherly countries has expressed strong will and continuous support to push the deep and established relations between them to broad horizons, which was evident through the continuous consultations between them and the full coordination, harmony and consensus of visions on Arab, regional and international issues.

The two countries are keen to exchange bilateral visits between them at the highest levels on an ongoing basis, the most recent of which was the visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II in January 2021, which reflected the leadership in the two countries’ keenness on continuous cooperation and consultation on regional and global developments. The visit focused on supporting efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving stability. And peace in the Middle East region and the settlement of conflicts and crises in it, through dialogue and political methods, in a manner that would benefit the people and prosperity.

The UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan launched a new phase of strategic partnership and cooperation in the field of modernizing government performance and upgrading the institutional work system in the public sector. Areas of cooperation include developing government services, smart services, institutional performance, innovation and excellence, building and developing leadership and capabilities and enhancing competencies, in addition to building Accelerators, systems of excellence and performance, and model government centers.

In the military field, joint cooperation between the UAE and Jordanian armed forces is in the interest of security, stability and peace in the region, and strengthens work to confront the risks facing regional security in general, and Arab national security in particular.

On the economic front, Jordan is an important trade partner for the UAE, as the total non-oil foreign trade between the two sides in 2019 reached about 10.4 billion Emirati dirhams, recording an increase of 10.6% compared to 2018, while the rate of re-exports from the UAE to Jordan increased by 19 %.

The value of Emirati investments in Jordan is about $ 17 billion, and includes a variety of sectors such as agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, infrastructure, information and communication technology, air and land transportation, and in return, Jordanian investments in the UAE have had a successful presence in many activities such as insurance, real estate, manufacturing, and trade. Wholesale, retail, transportation and storage.

During the past years, the two countries signed many agreements to support and strengthen economic and trade relations between them, the most prominent of which were: the agreement to establish a joint ministerial committee, and the economic, commercial and technical cooperation agreement, as well as a memorandum of understanding to establish a free trade zone, and an agreement to encourage and protect mutual investments. 2017, 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed to support bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields.

Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, the UAE has stood by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and hastened to send a number of air cargo that carried examination devices, personal protective equipment and medical supplies that contribute to enhancing the Jordanian brothers’ face of the challenges resulting from the virus, and the UAE also donated to build Sheikh Muhammad Bin Hospital Zayed al-Midani, in the city of Aqaba, “the far south of Jordan,” designated to receive those infected with the emerging corona virus “Covid-19”, as well as that the first batch of vaccines that Jordan received against the Corona virus was from the UAE.

The number of Jordanian brothers residing in the UAE exceeds 200,000, and they practice in many jobs, professions and commercial activities, and with the beginning of the education sector in the Emirates, Jordan played a bright role in supporting this process by sending qualified teachers.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

