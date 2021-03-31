Abu Dhabi (Federation) The United Arab Emirates joined the Budapest Treaty on the International Recognition of the Deposit of Microorganisms for the Purposes of Patent Procedures, and the Strasbourg Agreement Concerning the International Patent Classification. The accession comes in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership and the country’s economic goals for the next 50 years, and supports the state’s efforts to achieve a competitive knowledge economy, enhance the country’s competitiveness in intellectual property rights, and create an environment conducive to research, development and innovation.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, affirmed the UAE’s keenness, under the guidance of its wise leadership, to create an environment conducive to innovation, invention, intellectual property applications and research and development, and to consolidate them as engines for building the economy of the future, noting that joining the Budapest Treaty and the Strasbourg Agreement is a step A mission towards completing and developing the legal framework for intellectual property and the legislative environment supportive of innovation and inventions in the country, and it represents an important addition to the group of treaties that the country has previously joined within the framework of its membership in the World Intellectual Property Organization, and it strengthens national efforts to raise the country’s rank on the Global Innovation Index and related competitive indicators, And it contributes to the development of the innovation system in the country to be one of the best innovative countries in the world.

Scientific Research

His Excellency added: “The accession to the Budapest Treaty contributes to enhancing the environment for invention and scientific research in the field of microorganisms in the UAE, and this will stimulate growth based on innovation and new inventions in sectors related to this field such as medicine, food and agriculture, biotechnology and genetic engineering, pharmaceutical and chemical industries and biological treatment. “It will also encourage international companies in these fields to file patent applications on microorganisms in the country, which will support the UAE Centennial 2071 targets in aspects related to economic development, scientific progress and attracting quality investments.”

His Excellency continued by saying: “Accession to the Strasbourg Agreement enhances patent systems and their classification in the country, in line with the unified global classification and in accordance with international best practices, which contributes to increasing the number of patents in the country and raising their quality, and contributes to increasing and diversifying the sources of the knowledge-based economy. And strengthening partnerships and international cooperation for the UAE in the fields of intellectual property », indicating that the Ministry of Economy was keen to develop the classification approved for examining patents in the country, in line with the unified global classification emanating from the Strasbourg Agreement and in line with best international practices.

Services for inventors

Under the accession to the Budapest Treaty, inventors and researchers in the UAE can benefit from the services of the Micro-Organism Deposit Authority (IDA) recognized by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for the purposes of obtaining patents in this aspect, so that they can deposit their microorganisms in any From these bodies one time without having to deposit them in each of the member states, and they are also able to obtain the microorganisms deposited in these bodies for the purposes of research and development, noting that microorganism research mainly includes bacteria, viruses, fungi, and microscopic cells and their parts.

It is noteworthy that the UAE ranks first in the Arab world and 34 globally in the Global Innovation Index for the year 2020, and the country ranked first in the Middle East and Africa region in the number of new foreign direct investment projects in the biotechnology sector, and third in this region in terms of volume. The capital invested in these projects, during the period from 2003 to 2020, according to the “FDI Markets” index of the “Financial Times” Foundation.