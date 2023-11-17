Under the license, Nawah Energy Company is authorized to operate Unit 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, for the next sixty years.

The UAE is the first country in the Arab region to operate a nuclear power plant, and it is targeted that nuclear energy will provide 25 percent of clean energy in the country, as part of the UAE’s efforts to achieve its goals regarding climate neutrality for the year 2050.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation said that it issued the license after a comprehensive review of the operating license application submitted by Noah in 2017, noting that the review included the application of strict regulatory measures and the conduct of careful inspections of the station in relation to nuclear security and safety and the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The evaluation process included a review of the nuclear plant’s design, and a geographic and demographic analysis of its location. The evaluation process also included a review of the nuclear reactor design, cooling and safety systems, security measures, emergency preparedness procedures, radioactive waste management, and other technical aspects. The Authority also reviewed the readiness of Nawah Company, as the company responsible for operation, in terms of institutional and workforce, and ensured the availability of all necessary procedures and measures to ensure safety and security standards in the nuclear power plant, according to the statement.

It is noteworthy that in February 2020, March 2021 and June 2022, the Authority issued operating licenses for the first, second and third units of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, respectively, and will continue its supervisory duties for all four units after commercial operation.

The authority said that after issuing the operating license for the fourth unit, Nawah Energy Company will begin the period of preparations for commercial operation, during which the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation will conduct inspections around the clock, relying on its inspectors residing at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, and sending other inspectors to ensure the completion of fuel loading operations. And tests in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Christer Viktorsen, Director General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, said: “The application for issuing the operating license was reviewed by a qualified team, with more than 90 percent of the team members being Emirati experts. This indicates the success of the Authority’s strategy in building the capabilities and skills of Emiratis to supervise the nuclear sector and ensure its sustainability.” “

To ensure adherence to the highest international safety standards in the field of nuclear energy and nuclear non-proliferation, the UAE has received over the past decade 12 comprehensive assessment missions from the International Atomic Energy Agency to review and evaluate various aspects of the nuclear infrastructure, the legal and regulatory framework, standards of nuclear safety and security, nuclear non-proliferation, and the level of State preparedness for emergencies. The public can view these reports issued by these international missions.