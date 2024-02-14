The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency, that “this step confirms the tireless efforts made by the UAE in solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the ongoing war,” noting that “Starlink Internet service will be provided in the Emirati field hospital in order to provide Medical consultations that contribute to saving patients’ lives through real-time video communication technology.”

The Ministry stressed “the importance of providing effective, fast Internet services to ensure the provision of the highest level of medical care in hospitals that provide medical treatment for injured and sick Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

In this regard, the UAE reiterated the importance of delivering relief and humanitarian aid immediately, safely, sustainably and without any obstacles to the Gaza Strip.

International organizations and hospitals – which are cooperating with the UAE in implementing this initiative – include Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, the University College London Hospitals Foundation Trust of the NHS, the Cambridge University Hospitals Foundation Trust of the NHS, and Children's National Hospital in Washington. Capital, Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Cleveland Clinic Foundation in the United States of America, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Rome, Giannina Gaslini Institute in Genoa, Italy, and Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona, ​​Spain.