A global competition was launched in the UAE for school students and teachers around the world to contribute their innovative ideas and solutions to combat the climate change crisis.

The competition, which bears the name (Climate Change Challenge), was launched by the Burjeel Healthcare Holding Group in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with Saeed Business School at Oxford University. The finals of the competition are scheduled to be held during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai in March. December 2023.

The finalists in the student and teacher categories will have the opportunity to present their solutions in front of the audience, and the winners will get the opportunity to get a dedicated program at Saïd Business School next year, moreover, they will have the opportunity to collaborate with influential entrepreneurs and thought leaders in the field of innovation and social impact from all over the world.

Sumitra Dutta, Peter Morris, Dean of Saïd Business School in Oxford, said the competition aims to give young people the opportunity to present their solutions to confront the climate change crisis, and for this reason we invite, with Burjeel Holding, our future leaders, change makers and innovators to imagine solutions and I look forward to giving them a platform at COP 28, and welcoming with the winning team at Saïd Business School next year, where they will learn more about climate change solutions from world-leading academics.

The competition invites students between the ages of 15 and 18 to submit proposals to address the climate crisis across five main areas: air pollution, extreme weather events, water scarcity, food security, and the spread of insect-borne diseases. Secondary school teachers will be encouraged to participate by submitting Climate change lesson plans that raise awareness and inspire students to think creatively about addressing one of the most pressing concerns of our time.

Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holding, Dr. Shamsher Vayalil, said: “The launch of the Climate Challenge aims to motivate high school students and teachers, who number about one billion people around the world, and listen to their ideas and lessons around the world in addressing the issue of climate change from generation to generation. This competition serves as a platform to develop the next generation, enabling them to drive meaningful solutions and accelerate climate action.”

The organizing committee of the competition indicated that the deadline for submission to the competition is October 15 of this year, after which the international arbitration committee will start sorting the entries, and then select the finalists for the competition, who will be invited to the awards ceremony during COP28 in Dubai on December 8.