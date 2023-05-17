Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The report of the International Center for Sports Studies revealed that Brazilian soccer players are the most popular around the world in 2022, and UAE stadiums came in third place, as the country that most attracts players from Brazil during this time period.

According to the statistics, Brazilian players came at the top of the list in the world, with a total of 1289 players, an increase of 5.6% over last year. They professionalized outside the “samba” country in 2022, and the “first destination” is Portugal with 213 players, and Japan comes in second place. 79 players, the UAE third (49 players), then Spain, America and South Korea (44 players), England and Italy (40 players), Bulgaria (39 players) and Thailand (34 players).

France ranked second in the world, as it exported 1033 players, Argentina (905 players), England (535 players), Spain (458 players), Colombia (448 players), Germany (446 players), Croatia (407 players), and Nigeria, which The African list topped with “385 players”, and Serbia ranked tenth with “380 players”.

The study included 2,200 clubs in 135 professional leagues around the world, with a total of 62,610 players in the first team, of which 14,405 players came from outside the country of origin, constituting 23% of the total number, knowing that the countries of the European Football Association (UEFA) came with the highest percentage of professional players. From outside the country of origin, with 27%, and a total of 10,340 players out of 37,362 players.