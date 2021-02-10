Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The mission of the “Hope Probe” succeeded in reaching the orbit of Mars, so that the UAE would be the third country to enter the orbit through the first experiment, translating the ambition of rational leadership that does not know the impossible. Engineer Salem Al-Marri, Assistant Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center for Scientific and Technical Affairs, confirmed that it had been built The engineering and practical staff at the center during 15 years, as the beginning was in 2005 when 4 engineers went to South Korea in a knowledge transfer program, bringing the number to more than 200 engineers. He added: The “Hope Probe” project will make a distinct imprint, by publishing data The scientific community of the scientific community in various parts of science.

Engineer Amer Al-Ghafri, Director of the Space Systems Development Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: We hope from the “Hope Probe” project, that there will be a scientific and technical renaissance for all the people of the region, and after entering the scientific orbit, the scientific community will be shared with various data, and he added: We are continuing to Space sectors and scientific and global contributions through various programs to explore other planets.

He stressed that the “Hope Probe” journey has put a new imprint for the UAE in the global space sector, and that this success is confirmation that the plans of the country’s space projects have begun to bear fruit, indicating that this success is a success for the UAE and the Arab world, confirming that our youth can make a difference thanks to their potential and capabilities. Distinguished.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: The success of the “Hope Probe” translates the culture of the impossible in the UAE, and broadcasts the spirit of hope in the Arab world.

He added: Investments have been made in youth, talent and interest in global partnerships, and through this pioneering scientific achievement, the state is making additional strides in its endeavor to forcefully enter the space exploration race to fulfill Zayed’s dream, and to translate the vision of rational leadership in harnessing science, technology and innovation to preserve national gains and anticipate A better tomorrow, and moving forward in making the future with the hands of the people of the nation, and this honorable achievement comes to support national plans and programs to empower Emirati talents and competencies.

3 ingredients

In turn, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: 200 engineers were able to realize the dream of the UAE and the Arab nation, adding that the UAE was able to achieve this achievement. Because it has 3 components: a possible leadership for its people, big dreams and unlimited confidence from the people of the Emirates to lead, and this leads to high professionalism.

His Excellency mentioned that there are many benefits of the “Hope Probe” project in the scientific, economic and social fields, most notably the manufacture of more than 66 probe pieces in the UAE, in addition to reducing the project time to 6 years, and with a reduced budget estimated at 200 million dollars, which is the least budget allocated for discovery Red Planet, qualifying a young scientific generation.

His Excellency explained that the information and data that will be sent in the event of the success of the mission will complement the efforts of the previous missions of countries that preceded and carried out missions to Mars, and would provide 200 universities and research centers with information and data that would benefit humanity in discovering the red planet, making the UAE an active and active country in future sciences.

Transfer to the scientific stage

Once the access to Mars orbit is completed, the probe’s first contact with the earth station will be via the communications network in Spain. The next phase in the “Hope Probe” journey after two months is to move from the capture orbit to a suitable scientific orbit so that it can perform its planned scientific tasks. .

The scientific orbit will be elliptical, and the duration of one orbit around the planet in it reaches 40 hours, in which the “Hope Probe” will be at an altitude of 1000 km above the surface of Mars and 49.380 km away from it, and the “Hope Probe” will take the first image of Mars through its scientific apparatus, While in orbit the capture. The daily contact with the ground station is then scheduled so that the project team can carry out the uploads of the command chain and various process data.

During this stage, the “Probe of Hope” will take an elliptical orbit around Mars at an altitude of 20,000 to 43,000 km, during which the probe will take 55 hours to complete a full orbit around Mars. The orbit chosen by the Emirates Mars Exploration Team is very innovative and unique, and will allow the “Hope Probe” to provide the scientific community with the first integrated picture of the atmosphere and weather of the planet 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The number of times the “Hope Probe” communicates with the ground station will be limited to only twice a week, and the duration of one connection ranges between 6 to 8 hours. This stage extends for two years, during which it is planned that the probe will capture a large set of scientific data about the Martian atmosphere and its dynamics. This scientific data is provided to the scientific community, via the Scientific Data Center of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project.

While the first information package will be provided 4 months after entering the scientific orbit, that is, within the months of September and October, while new scientific data will be issued every 3 months through the scientific platform that will be provided to him, as it will be available to more than 200 centers and the global scientific community, two signs At the same time, the first image that the probe will capture of Mars will be a week after it enters the orbit of the capture, in order to test its devices.

Hessa Al Matrooshi: 11 Emiratis in the scientific team

Engineer Hessa Al-Matroushi, leader of the scientific data management and analysis team at the center, said: There are 11 Emiratis within the scientific team, who will be responsible for cataloging and analyzing new data on Mars that will be available to humanity for the first time, after which it is shared openly and for free with the scientific community interested in Mars science. Around the world in order to serve human knowledge.

She stated that the “Hope Probe” will collect more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, and it will be deposited in a scientific data center in the UAE, through a number of receiving earth stations spread around the world, and the scientific team of the project in the country will then analyze and analyze it. Where we have software developed by the team, in order to ensure the correctness of the data and its analysis, and the team is fully prepared, about the use of the data that the probe will provide, and Al-Matroushi explained that for several years after that, this information will be circulated and used by thousands of interested people in ways that we cannot Until we begin to imagine it today, we will see scientists, researchers, students and academics from all over the world use the data that the probe will collect throughout its orbit around Mars to achieve a deeper understanding of the evolution of the climate and planets within our solar system.