Yesterday, the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics revealed that the UAE ranked first in the world in three main indicators related to the health sector for the past year.

He also revealed that the total number of health manpower in the medical sector in the country amounted to 135,929 people.

In detail, the center said that the UAE ranked first in the world in three main criteria, which are the existence of national programs for early detection, the extent of health care coverage and coverage of prenatal care, according to the Prosperity Index 2022 report issued by the Legatem Institute.

He added, in indicators he issued on the occasion of World Health Day, which coincides with today, that «Emirates Today» obtained a copy of them, that the UAE came in first place regionally, and third globally, in the index of lack of health problems. It also ranked first regionally and seventh globally, in the index of the level of satisfaction with health care, according to a report for the same index.

The UAE ranked first regionally, second globally in the health outcomes index, 11th globally in the reproductive health index, and 12th globally in the health facilities index, according to the Open Data Inventory 2022 report issued by the Open Data Organization.

The latest statistical data available at the center indicates that the total number of hospitals in the country has reached 166, including 54 government hospitals and 112 private hospitals. The number of clinics and health centers reached 5,301 centers and clinics. The number of beds in hospitals reached 18,363 beds, of which 9,784 beds are in government hospitals, and 8,579 beds are in private hospitals, given that the capacity of government hospitals is greater than that of private ones, although the number of government hospitals is less.

Statistics indicate that the total health workforce in the medical sector in the country amounted to 135,929 people, including 27,268 doctors, 7,476 dentists, 12,481 pharmacists, 59,798 male and female nurses, as well as 28,906 medical technicians from radiology, laboratory and other specialists. .

According to the data, the number of hospital visitors (visits) and those who were treated in hospitals amounted to 24,839,535 cases, while the number of patients staying in hospitals during the year before last reached 746,876 cases.

