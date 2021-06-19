The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that the UAE is the second country in the world to agree to register and use the “Lumacras” product for the treatment of lung cancer, after its approval and approval by the Food and Drug Authority in the United States of America.

The importance of registering the drug (produced by the American company Amgen) comes in giving priority to lung cancer patients in the country in obtaining this innovative drug to speed up the treatment plan.

And based on the Ministry’s application of an innovative mechanism for its operational accelerators – which was dedicated to evaluating and approving medicines that have the status of leadership, or the first of its kind in the world – approval was issued for the product “Lumacras” 120 mg, which contains the active substance “Suturacip” as a prescription drug used to treat adults People with non-small cell lung cancer that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed with surgery, or a tumor that contains the abnormal KRAS G12C gene, and who have had at least one previous cancer treatment.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry, Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama, confirmed that the adoption of this innovative treatment in the UAE to treat lung cancer as the second country in the world, comes a week after the UAE granted the emergency use of a new effective drug for “Covid-19” as the first country in the world after the approval of the Food and Drug Authority. This enhances the competitive position of the country and enhances its global leadership in establishing quality, therapeutic, health and drug safety systems, in line with the vision of the UAE Centennial.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry, Dr. Amin Al-Amiri, said: “When it comes to cancer drugs, the Ministry is working to strengthen its partnerships with pharmaceutical production companies, in order to achieve qualitative progress in health care, which reduces the number of critical cases, and contributes to providing options. Innovative treatment to improve the health of lung cancer patients in the country, and reduce their need to travel abroad for treatment,” stressing the achievement of advanced results in the national indicators of cancer diseases, in line with the national agenda.



