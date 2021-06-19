The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that the UAE is the second country in the world to agree to register and use the “Lumakras” product in the country for the treatment of lung cancer, produced by the American company “Amgen”, after its approval and approval by the Food and Drug Authority in the United States of America.

The importance of registering the drug in giving priority to lung cancer patients in the country in obtaining this innovative drug to speed up the treatment plan and improve their quality of life comes within the framework of the UAE’s global leadership in attracting and providing innovative medicines that have proven effectiveness, efficiency and approval within treatment protocols, which contribute significantly to the development of the drug system according to Global best practices.

And based on the Ministry’s implementation of an innovative mechanism for its operational accelerators, which has been designated to evaluate and approve medicines that have pioneering status or the first of their kind in the world within the urgent fast track of drug evaluation and registration, the product “Lumacras” 120 mg, which contains the active ingredient “Suturacip” as a prescription drug, was approved. It is used to treat adults with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed with surgery, or a tumor that contains the abnormal KRAS G12C gene and who have had at least one previous cancer treatment.

Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, stressed that the health of patients and improving their quality of life is a priority in the UAE, as the Ministry is keen, under the directives of the wise leadership, to consolidate the UAE’s position in the global pharmaceutical market thanks to its flexible legislative environment to become a leading destination For global pharmaceutical companies, which earned them a differential advantage over their peers, which prompted these companies to make the UAE a center for marketing their new innovative products, providing solutions to patients in the country and the region.

He pointed out that granting this innovative treatment in the UAE to treat lung cancer as the second country in the world comes a week after the UAE approved the emergency use of a new effective drug for Covid-19 as the first country in the world after the approval of the US Food and Drug Authority, which enhances the competitive position of the country and consolidates its global exports in establishing Quality and safety, therapeutic, health and pharmaceutical systems in line with the vision of the UAE Centennial.

For his part, Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry, said that the UAE is a world leader in the adoption of innovative drugs according to a well-studied mechanism for drug evaluation and registration, and when it comes to cancer drugs, the Ministry is working to strengthen its partnerships with pharmaceutical production companies in order to make qualitative progress in care. This will reduce pressure on the health care system, reduce the number of critical cases, and provide innovative treatment options that contribute to improving the health of lung cancer patients in the country and reduce their need to travel abroad to obtain health care, stressing the achievement of advanced results in the national indicators of cancer diseases, including In line with the national agenda.

He noted the keenness of international pharmaceutical companies to provide the UAE with files of innovative medicines, in parallel with their presentation to international bodies such as the US Food and Drug Authority (FDA) and the European Medicines Authority (EMEA) to obtain global accreditation, which includes a review of clinical studies, bioequivalence studies and stability studies.

Dr. Ahmed Mostafa, Director of Amgen for the Arab States of the Gulf, said: “We are proud of the approval in the UAE of Lumacras, a unique and unprecedented drug for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with the Kras G12C mutation, which makes The UAE is the second country in the world to allow the use of this drug. We thank the Ministry of Health and Prevention for its continuous efforts, approach and vision in ensuring the immediate availability of modern and innovative medicines.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

