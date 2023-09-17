The UAE is home to the largest number of Arabian Oryx in the world, with more than 6,900 heads, and it continues to work to protect them. After the extinction of the Arabian Oryx in the seventies, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, launched a successful program to preserve this species, which won praise and appreciation from the world.

The Arabian Oryx Reserve in the Al Dhafra region, with an area of ​​about six thousand square kilometers, is one of the largest natural reserves in the country. The recent aerial survey of the reserve showed the success of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s program to reintroduce the Arabian oryx, which was launched in 2007, in increasing the number of oryx within it by up to 22%.