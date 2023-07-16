The Chairman of the Indian Business Council (IBPC) in Dubai, Suresh Kumar, confirmed that the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country reflects the well-established strategic relationship between the UAE and India.

Kumar added that last year culminated in the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, which reflects the strong progress in bilateral trade and the strength of the economic relationship, pointing out that in terms of foreign direct investment, the UAE has emerged as the fourth largest investor in India.

Kumar stressed the great importance that the two countries attach to alternative energy sources, in conjunction with the UAE’s hosting of the “COP28” conference, expressing his confidence in the results of the visit in terms of strengthening bilateral relations in all fields.