Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The United Arab Emirates ranked first regionally and fourth globally in the Global Entrepreneurship Index 2020, according to the report issued by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM – NECI), ahead of the fifth place in the 2019 report classification, surpassing many economies. The major global groups within the overall ranking of the index, such as the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and many European Union countries, China, Japan and South Korea.

The UAE has achieved advanced ranks in many of the sub-indicators included in the general index structure in its 2020 version, the most important of which is the country ranked second in the world in the government’s response to the closures caused by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic globally and its impact on the entrepreneurship sector.

Advanced ranks

The UAE also ranked high on the physical infrastructure and access to public services sub-index, with a rate of 7.3 points out of 10, ahead of the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Spain, Austria and Germany, respectively. The country also achieved the same score on the culture sub-index and the collective outlook in support of entrepreneurship.

In the sub-index on the level of research, development and knowledge transfer, the country ranked high with each of the Kingdom of Norway and Italy, ahead of Germany, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Sweden and South Korea.

Driving directions

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said: “We are proud of this result, which confirms the soundness of the approach and the strength of the economic policies pursued by the UAE, with the support and guidance of its wise leadership, as the UAE’s ranking fourth in the world in the Global Entrepreneurship Index is the culmination of the national efforts made on Over the past decade to develop the entrepreneurship sector in the country, highlighting the small and medium enterprises model as a driver towards increasing the diversification and sustainability of the economy, and raising its competitiveness at the global level.

His Excellency added: “The UAE today has a world-leading experience in supporting and organizing the entrepreneurship sector, building an integrated system to support and incubate entrepreneurial projects, accelerate its growth and develop initiatives and programs that make it a vehicle for growth and a major contributor to increasing the country’s non-oil GDP. In compliance with the directives of our wise leadership, the Ministry of Economy, in cooperation with various government agencies in the country, will continue its efforts to support and empower citizen entrepreneurs, and the development of small and medium enterprises and emerging companies in the country.

Ambitious aspirations

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, said: “The country’s success in ranking fourth in the world in the Global Entrepreneurship Index reflects the country’s exerted efforts and ambitious aspirations emanating from the insightful vision of wise leadership, which is a qualitative addition to Record the country’s economic achievements.

His Excellency Al Falasi indicated that the Ministry of Economy is developing an integrated strategy to stimulate entrepreneurship during the next phase, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, with the aim of developing an integrated framework to support national entrepreneurship and the development of the small and medium enterprises sector in the various emirates of the country, and to create an environment capable of providing comprehensive and sustainable support for entrepreneurs. Business in the country, by focusing on ease of doing business, access to finance, increasing demand, supporting business, innovation and digital transformation, explaining that the entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises sector has become today a major engine for the growth of the economy.

His Excellency added: “In light of the economic challenges resulting from the Corona epidemic in 2020, which have made the entrepreneurial sectors negatively affected in most countries of the world, as well as the decline of most of the world’s economies, the progress made by countries on this indicator during the pandemic is a multiplier and reflects The great efforts made by the UAE to ensure support for this sector and the continuity of its business and put it on a sustainable path of growth, which is reflected in the country’s ranking in second place globally in the sub-index of the speed of government response to the effects of the pandemic on the entrepreneurship sector.