The UAE ranked first in the world in the technical and vocational education and training sector, within the Global Knowledge Index 2022, issued by the United Nations Development Program, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

This achievement confirms the country’s efforts in implementing the goals of sustainable development and its vision for the technical and vocational education and training system, which is one of the main pillars that contribute to enhancing the country’s competitiveness.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said that this achievement reflects the efforts made by the leadership to achieve the best for the UAE community, and to develop national competencies to ensure a promising and sustainable future for future generations.

He stressed that the state’s progress in this indicator is due to its superiority in the technical and vocational education and training axis, which includes the quality of qualifications, continuous training, skills development, enrollment rate in post-secondary education, and the rate of female participation in vocational programs.

He added that “Abu Dhabi Technical” is keen to apply all international standards and new ones, to ensure continuous upgrading and to continue innovative efforts to maintain global leadership.

Al Shamsi explained that the Abu Dhabi Technical Institute leads an integrated system of applied university institutions, schools of applied technology, training centers and skills development that target citizens at all ages, to be prepared according to the finest curricula and by relying on a system of advanced laboratories to comply with the latest scientific systems, means and methods.

He stressed the center’s keenness to play its role in creating national talents specialized in all kinds of future jobs, and for this main goal; He leads a group of distinguished institutions, including the Fatima College of Health Sciences, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, and the Schools of Applied Technology.

Measurement of performance rates

The “Global Knowledge Index” is based on measuring performance rates in seven sectors that have an impact on the production, dissemination and application of knowledge, namely: pre-university education, higher education, technical and vocational education, scientific research and innovation, economic development, information and communication technology, in addition to enabling environments that support the climate. Knowledge, as the UAE ranked first in technical and vocational education.