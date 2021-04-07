The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, announced that the UAE ranked first in the world in “health care coverage”, according to the 2020 Prosperity Index.

Al Owais affirmed that the UAE will continue to harness its capabilities and capabilities to provide health services and laboratory tests, and to provide vaccinations with high efficiency, in line with the state’s strategy in business continuity and national flexibility in managing health crises, through readiness and proactive plans, and the employment of innovative technological solutions and advanced infrastructure, which establishes Confidence in the efficiency of the health system and its ability to protect the health of society, enhance the spirit of optimism and increase the percentage of reassurance of the approaching phase of recovery, and confirms that the UAE is continuing strongly and steadily on its path towards achieving global leadership, even in light of crises and challenges.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention displayed a motivational video on Burj Khalifa, on the occasion of World Health Day, to enhance confidence and establish optimism about the country’s ability to cross the stage of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

This year’s World Health Day, for which the World Health Organization launched a slogan “Establishing a world with greater justice and health”, coincides with the UAE’s announcement of the start of its production of a vaccine against the “Covid-19” virus in the country under the name “Hayat-Fax”, which is The first in the region, and with the launch of a research and development center specializing in life sciences, biotechnology and vaccine production, to be the first of its kind in the Arab world.

The National Vaccination Program announced the provision of the vaccine to more than 62.57% of the target group, in an achievement that reflects the leadership’s keenness on the safety of community members, and the provision of best practices to ensure their health, by covering and vaccinating the largest number of people, and providing various types of vaccines free of charge for all nationalities.

The UAE is leading the “Coalition of Hope”, a public-private partnership, based in the capital, Abu Dhabi, to oversee the coordination of the safe distribution of billions of doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine around the world.





