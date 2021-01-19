The UAE government held the periodic media briefing on health developments regarding the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), yesterday, during which it clarified that the UAE ranked first in the world in the distribution of daily doses during the past seven days, at a rate of 1.16 doses per 100 people, and the UAE ranked Fifth in the world in the availability of doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

She indicated that the distance study period was extended, after making sure that this educational option is beneficial and adapted to the health reality, to ensure the highest levels of public safety for students and teaching staff, noting that the Ministry of Education has high flexibility and the ability to respond quickly in transition. Seamless learning between real and distance learning or hybrid learning, for about 1.2 million students.

During the briefing, the Ministry of Education spokesperson, Counselor Hazza Al-Mansoori, explained that the ministry had decided, since the start of the second semester, to adopt distance learning for two weeks, in response to health developments, and to wait for any educational decision, in the interest of students.

Al-Mansoori said: “Our students and teaching staff participate in the educational system without obstacles, and with the passage of time our country increases its uniqueness and success through the availability of a high-smart educational structure and skilled educational cadres prepared to deal with the educational reality in its various cases, according to the new circumstances, and students and parents who have shown cooperation Great and understanding of the current reality ».

He explained that this period has been extended for students to complete their studies remotely, after making sure that this educational option is beneficial, and adapts to the health reality to ensure the highest levels of public safety for our students and teaching staff, and we have high flexibility and the ability to respond quickly in the smooth transition between realistic learning and learning about After or hybrid learning for about 1.2 million students, without interruption or influence of students, and this is the result of great efforts to establish an effective, effective and modern smart learning system.

Al-Mansoori stated that the decisions that are made are based on data and statistics that are constantly updated, and in coordination and cooperation with the competent authorities and leaders in the country, in addition to involving segments of society, especially parents, by surveying their opinions and observations, which contributes to developing the best decisions that are made. It is in the interest of the school community.

He pointed out that the UAE is among the top countries in the world in vaccination against “Covid-19” disease, noting that these distinguished efforts are an important step towards recovery at the national level.

Al-Mansoori said: “In the Ministry of Education’s keenness to support these efforts, and in cooperation with the health authorities, places have been identified for taking the vaccine for the Ministry’s workers and students who meet the requirements, and there is an understanding of the importance of this option in preserving personal and public safety and recovery, which was demonstrated by what these centers witnessed. From a remarkable turnout ».

Al-Mansoori called on workers in the educational field to hasten to take the vaccines provided by the competent authorities in the country, in order to prevent and protect their children, their families and society in general, and to accelerate the recovery phase.

For his part, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, said: “The UAE has demonstrated that it has the ability to be among the first countries in dealing with the pandemic, with its exemplary management of the consequences of the global crisis, and in various fields, under the supervision of our leadership and at a qualitative pace. It made the Emirati model pioneering and inspiring, and according to international indicators in this regard.

He stressed the importance of a safe balance at this stage in the reopening of activities, with the aim of containing the virus and not spreading it, stressing the importance of adhering to preventive and precautionary measures.

He pointed out that the “National Committee for the Management and Governance of the Recovery Phase from the Covid-19 Pandemic” was formed, whose main goals were planning for the post-crisis phase of the new Corona virus, and achieving all programs and initiatives for a speedy recovery in accordance with the indicators set for this purpose.

Al Dhaheri pointed out that one of the most important initiatives that the committee is pursuing, in cooperation with the health sector in the country, is the initiative of the “National Campaign for Vaccine Covid-19”, “Hand in Hand, We Recover”, in which the state achieves record leaps in the doses provided to the UAE community after going through the various stages. Until the approved vaccines were registered in the health sector.

He said: “Today the UAE ranks second in the world in the number of vaccine doses distributed per 100 people, which amounted to 20 doses per 100 people until January 18, 2021, and first in the world in the distribution of daily doses during the past seven days, as the average reached in the past seven days. 1.16 doses per 100 people, and the UAE ranked fifth in the world in the availability of doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, after the United States, China, the United Kingdom and Israel. “

The launch of the third edition of the “Standard for Business Continuity Management System”

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, announced the launch of the third version of the national standard for the business continuity management system, in coordination with partners, with the aim of enhancing the capacity of the business community in the country to face crises and emergencies, and stressed the importance of raising the efficiency of institutions to face any interruption in Its main services and products, during emergencies and exceptional circumstances.

Al Dhaheri stated that the updated national standard was prepared by more than 20 governmental and private agencies and more than 30 experts, and it illustrates innovative methods that arose through the experience of responding and dealing with the “Covid-19” crisis and the lessons learned in light of the pandemic.

