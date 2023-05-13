The UAE topped a number of global indicators related to the labor market, issued by international bodies and institutions, in an achievement added to the achievements made by the country to consolidate its leadership as a leading development model globally.

The country ranked first in the world in the “Ability to Attract Talents” index, according to the Global Prosperity Report 2023 issued by the British Legatum Institute. IMD in Switzerland, which are: “lack of labor disputes”, “lack of worker severance compensation costs”, and “working hours”, in addition to the “low cost of dismissal” index in the Global Innovation Index 2022 report issued by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The UAE also ranked second in the world in five indicators within the “Global Competitiveness Yearbook Report 2022”, which are: “availability of specialized senior managers”, “employment rate”, “lack of unemployment”, “expatential labor force percentage”, and “ The percentage of the labor force in the population.

Noura Al Marzouqi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Policy and Strategy Sector at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: “The UAE’s leadership in a number of global indicators comes as a result of the continuous national efforts to modernize the legislative and legal system, provide advanced infrastructure, and a flexible and strong economic environment to attract investments, talents and minds.”

She added, “In line with the directives of the leadership, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is making continuous efforts to improve the attractiveness of the labor market, with a focus on activating the role of the private sector, as a strategic partner in the process of building an economic system that is the strongest, fastest and most flexible in the region and the world.”

For her part, Hanan Ahli, Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, said: “The UAE has exceptional leadership that has made it a global model and an important reference in global competitiveness, and its distinguished competitive achievements represented in its global leadership in many indicators of global competitiveness related to the labor market.”

She added: «We monitor in the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics 1502 competitive indicators among the most important global reports, and the UAE came among the top 10 countries in the world in 432 of these indicators, or about 30% of the total global indicators, ahead of many countries that have a long history in Competitiveness, as the UAE achieved first positions in the Arab world in 505 indicators out of the total global indicators, and all of this comes as a result of the great efforts made by all state institutions and the private sector to support the competitiveness of the UAE and strengthen the national economy, in various fields from human resources to trade, industry, Tourism, education, health and other vital sectors.

The UAE ranked second in the world in 5 indicators:

Availability of senior managers.

Employment rate.

– Low unemployment.

The proportion of the expatriate workforce.

The percentage of the labor force in the population.