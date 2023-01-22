Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to have the latest medical hearing aids for the hearing impaired, using artificial intelligence, according to what was witnessed at the exhibition accompanying the World Congress of Ear, Nose and Throat Societies.

The “Union” tour of the event, which concluded its activities last Saturday at the Dubai Mall, showed that the UAE provides, for the first time in the region, headphones that contribute to saving patients, especially the elderly, when they fall to the ground or body imbalance, if they send alerts to people’s families when they fall and need help. .

This generation of the newest hearing aids in the world, which was produced globally only a few months ago and is available directly in the UAE, is characterized by the fact that it translates through a smart application for the hearing aid in 27 languages ​​for the hearing impaired person, including Arabic, English, French and Russian, and the person can choose the language and hear the translation by means of headset.

This type of hearing aid relies on the use of artificial intelligence, as the headphones are connected to the Internet and are equipped with “sensors” to help the patient and the hearing impaired use the Internet to clarify sounds in places where there is noise, and these “sensors” also help to balance the body, especially the elderly.

One of the most prominent features of this type of medical earphones is the ability to program them remotely, and there are different sizes, some of which can be inside or outside the ear according to the desire and need of the person, and they can also be charged with electricity or through the appropriate battery.

The exhibition accompanying the World Conference of Ear, Nose and Throat Societies also included a second type of medical earphones, which remind the times of taking medications and also remind appointments, and talk to the patient to remind him of the things he wants, and these headphones are in contact with the mobile phone, and they are able to isolate the surrounding noise.

These headphones are characterized by a variety of sizes, the most prominent of which are among the smallest in the world in terms of size.

The exhibition accompanying the conference witnessed the visit of more than 7,000 delegations over the past four days to see the latest innovations and audio devices, in addition to the latest endoscopic devices used to treat sinus problems, apnea and snoring, in addition to the latest medical robots used in the treatment of tumors of the mouth and throat, among others.

In a related context, the World Conference of Ear, Nose and Throat Societies announced the unanimous election of the participants, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention for Public Health, as President of the Federation of Ear, Nose and Throat Societies for a period of four years.

On the last day of the conference, at the Dubai World Trade Center for Conventions and Exhibitions, the conference sessions emphasized the necessity of early detection of hearing disabilities in newborns and its inclusion in the newborn screening program.

check up

Participants pointed out the importance of this examination, as it helps in early treatment of hearing diseases, and reduces the incidence of deafness among children through cochlear implants.

They pointed out that the delay in discovering any abnormality in the level of hearing in the newborn causes a doubling of the infection and a decrease in the level of hearing, which negatively affects the communication and language skills of the child, and in the long term, hearing loss can also affect physical and emotional health and academic achievement, which may make him feel Isolated and disoriented, sometimes exhausted when in a noisy environment.

Participants called for adopting the programs pursued by the UAE, as it is one of the leading countries, by obliging government and private hospitals to conduct an examination immediately after birth, as it helps treat hearing diseases early and reduces cases of deafness among children through cochlear implants.

They stressed that the delay in discovering any abnormality in the level of hearing in the newborn causes a doubling of the infection and a decrease in the level of hearing.