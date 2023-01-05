The UAE has increased the number of its private and joint elements included in the lists of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization “UNESCO” for intangible human heritage to 14 elements, leading the Arab countries, and ranking seventh in the world in terms of the number of elements included in the UN list.

This status reflects the state’s efforts to preserve the intangible cultural human heritage, whether private or shared with its brothers in the region, and its keenness to preserve many intangible heritage files and to introduce peoples and world cultures to them as basic pillars in the formation of the cultural identity of Emirati and Arab society alike.

Her Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said in a statement, “The UAE is rich in many cultural options that fall within the framework of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity, which indicates a unique privacy and an authentic community identity that extends its roots in the depth of history and intersects with an intertwined Arab system of cultures.” A common identity that constitutes one identity and a human heritage that we cherish and seek to preserve and document so that it is a witness to the approach of the ancestors, the privacy of their lives and their vision for the future. Her Excellency added, “We have learned from our wise leadership to be proud of our history, to brag about it to the world, and to strive to preserve it and take care of it and its capabilities. That is why we sought to document all these files within the UNESCO lists to preserve them and make them pillars for dialogue, rapprochement, and celebration of our diversity. These files are the fingerprint that distinguishes us from others.” It is the most important wealth that constitutes our identity and our cultural diplomacy with which we dialogue with other societies and cultures.

UNESCO defines the elements of intangible human heritage as everything that falls under the framework of living expression inherited from ancestors, such as oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals and ceremonial events, or knowledge and skills associated with the production of traditional handicrafts. It includes a special list of intangible human heritage. The Emirates has elements specific to its cultural identity, while it shares other elements with its Gulf and Arab surroundings, as it includes “Al-Sadu, Al-Talli, Al-Azi, Al-Razfa, Al-Aflaj, and performance arts such as Al-Razfa, Al-Ayala, and Al-Taghruda, in addition to the palm tree, Arabic coffee, Arabic calligraphy, the Majlis, and races camel, falconry, and horseshoes”, and the UAE played an active role in introducing those elements that represent an integrated cultural identity that was directly reflected in their spread.

The “Sadu” is one of the types of traditional Bedouin textile that characterizes the life and culture of the Bedouin people. It is used in weaving tents, carpets, and camel saddlebags. Goat hair and sheep’s wool are included in its manufacture, and blankets, carpets, pillows, etc. are made from it. It is considered one of the most prominent crafts that played a key role in shedding light on On the creativity of handicrafts historically. “Al-Tali” is one of the ancient traditional crafts that enter into the formation and manufacture of local women’s costumes, and it was included during the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee of the States Parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which was recently held in the Moroccan city of Rabat.

The state was keen that the traditional arts have a clear presence within the files that it sought to include in the organization’s list, namely “Al-Taghrooda, Al-Ayala, Al-Azi, and Al-Razfa”. Camel riders and shepherds, while “Al-Ayala” is a traditional dance that is one of the most widespread artistic performances in the country. It is a traditional cultural and artistic performance that brings together men and boys carrying thin bamboo sticks and moving in harmony on a regular rhythm and balance issued by drums. These dances are dedicated to national occasions and celebrations. other. As for “Al-Azi”, it is distinguished by being a cultural heritage painting through which the poet recites poetic verses in his strong, resonant voice and is repeated in response by a team of singers carrying symbolic rifles standing together in rows behind the poet, who in turn carries a sword, while “Al-Razfa” is classified as an authentic traditional art that combines performance And poetry, during which songs with meanings are chanted that give listeners and participants a sense of authenticity of identity and pride in their heritage. With regard to “falaj” – which is a diminutive of the word falaj, meaning a water canal or small water table, and is a term used among the people of the local and the Sultanate of Oman – the UAE is characterized by its inclusion of many These aflaj, which were spread in the Al Ain region and the eastern, northern and central regions, were used to irrigate crops and formed a cornerstone in the lives of the farmers of those areas, as the aflaj, which were included in the UNESCO list in 2022 with their various surface and underground channels, were supportive means for transporting water from the depths of the earth to its surface. It goes back to ancient times and narrates a long history of the state. The UAE’s efforts to preserve the intangible cultural heritage of humanity reflect the importance it attaches to it. To preserve the original pillars that form the foundations of the national identity of the local and Arab society alike. Foreseeing the future for the state begins with caring for the authenticity of the past, and preserving the history of the ancestors so that future generations will have an invaluable wealth.