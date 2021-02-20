Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar bin Sultan Al Olama affirmed that the government of the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has become an inspiring model for the world’s governments seeking to move to the future in terms of flexibility of policies and readiness. High and proactive in facing challenges, as a result of its efforts to translate His Highness’s visions and directives for sustainable development, adopting forward thinking and designing “outside the box” ideas that enable the government to enhance its global leadership and serve its community efficiently and effectively, which is the “password” in the government’s continued success.

This came in response to the UAE achieving first place in the Arab world and 31st in the world in the telework index issued by the British company “Circle Loop” for technology solutions and services, surpassing Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia, Russia, the United States and China, while the country achieved second place among The best countries in terms of speed and efficiency of Internet networks.

His Excellency said: “During the past year, the world witnessed great changes produced by the repercussions of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and they were reflected in all aspects of life, and stressed the importance of governments’ ability to quickly adapt to unexpected and urgent changes, and the UAE government has managed through It adopts a proactive and measured approach, ensuring the continuity of its services while preserving the health and safety of its human resources by enabling 95% of them to work remotely at the height of the pandemic outbreak.

Omar Sultan Al Olama added that the advanced classification achieved by the UAE in the Telework Index is a product of the proactive response mechanisms it has devised supported by advanced technology and advanced digital infrastructure, and the adoption of a “hybrid” system that adopts the latest technologies and harnesses all capabilities to empower our human cadres and enhance government leadership. .

It is worth noting that the UAE has succeeded in implementing the remote work system and ensuring the continuity of business and providing services in various governmental and private agencies, relying on what it possesses in terms of digital infrastructure and systems enhanced with artificial intelligence technology, and has demonstrated high capacity and efficiency, especially in light of the preventive measures that The state adopted it to limit the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic and preserve the safety of society.





