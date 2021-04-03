The UAE is the first in the Arab world and regionally and the 15th in the world in foreign direct investment in 2021

The United Arab Emirates ranked first in the Arab world and regionally and fifteenth in the world in the Kearney Index for confidence in foreign direct investment for the current year 2021, up 4 ranks compared to last year 2020, and outperforming a number of major global economies in the general ranking of the index, such as Singapore, Australia and Portugal Denmark, Ireland, Brazil and Finland.

The UAE’s progress in the Kearney Index reflects the high confidence of investors, business managers and executives in the country’s economy, its promising growth opportunities and the speed of recovery from the repercussions of the “Covid 19” crisis, as it came among 5 countries that achieved higher confidence compared to last year 2020, namely: Norway, Austria, Portugal Denmark, at a time when confidence in the global economies of many great countries has declined.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, affirmed that achieving the UAE’s first place in the Arab world and 15th globally in the Kearney Index of Confidence in Foreign Direct Investment for the current year is a new achievement that is added to the multiple and successive achievements of the UAE, as this indicator represents one of the most important Measuring indicators around the world of the performance of countries’ economies, the elements of their development and the extent of their ability to attract foreign direct investments to achieve sustainable development and the economy of the future.

His Excellency Al-Zeyoudi indicated that the state’s assumption of this global rank confirms the efficiency of the approach that the state adopts, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, regarding the development of the national business environment and the attractiveness of the state for investments and various commercial activities, in order to achieve the strategic objectives of the state and the UAE Centennial 2071 by diversifying the sources of the national economy in order to enhance Non-oil GDP growth.

His Excellency explained that the progress made by the UAE in this vital and important indicator confirms the positive sentiment among investors, which is based on the government’s strong commitment to economic diversity, innovation, infrastructure and ease of doing business, and it is a new evidence of the strength and durability of the country’s economy and its ability to overcome the challenges that pervade the scene. The global economy today, and its efficiency in coping with and facing emergencies, crises and global changes and achieving a rapid response by adopting the latest outputs of modern technology to anticipate the future economy.

The index shows that the UAE, along with China and Brazil, among the developing economies, have achieved success this year in attracting direct investments, and they were chosen to participate in the Kearney report this year. The index indicates that 57% of respondents expressed their optimism about the global economic outlook for the next three years, compared to 72% last year.

The results of the index showed a change in the attitudes of investors, business managers and executives about the economic expectations of a decline due to the Corona pandemic, and despite that, they were more optimistic about the following countries: Japan, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, the UAE and Australia with their economic growth during the next three years. This is attributed to the fact that these markets have strengths in technology, infrastructure, and high levels of innovation, in addition to their high and effective response to the epidemic, as they are rich markets with high consumer purchases.

It is noteworthy that the only UAE that was selected for the second year in a row as a representative of the countries of the Middle East and Africa to be among the top 25 economies in the world is subject to the survey and the Kearney index of confidence in foreign direct investment, while the United States topped the classification of the Kearney Index, followed by Canada in second place, then Germany is third, the United Kingdom is fourth, and Japan is ranked fifth.

The Kearney Foreign Direct Investment Trust Index (FDICI) 2021 is the result of a survey targeting business executives, major investors and global CEOs of all companies with annual revenues of $ 500 million or more.

The poll on which the index is based was conducted between January and February 2021. The selection of the 25 countries in the survey is based on UNCTAD data, as these countries represented more than 95 percent of the global flow of foreign direct investment in recent years. . The service sector companies represent about 44% of the respondents, industrial companies 33%, and information technology companies 22%.