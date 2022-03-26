The Micro-Interventional Conference for Hand Surgery, held at the Sharjah Surgical Institute at the University of Sharjah, revealed a new method for opening the pressure on the median nerve in the hand that uses the endoscope for the first time in the UAE, which is the latest in the world in the field of opening the suffocation of the hand nerve.

The conference – which witnessed the participation of 14 surgeons from professors of hand and microscopic surgery in the Gulf countries – announced that the UAE has become the first country in the Gulf region to provide this medical service to replace the thumb joint with an artificial joint.

The conference, which was held recently, discussed modern techniques in the field of hand surgery, microscopic surgery, ultrasound surgeries and decompression of the median nerve by hand.

Dr. Marwan Buwathinin, Consultant Hand, Shoulder and Neurosurgery at Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery in Dubai, Chairman of the Conference, said that the use of the artificial joint for the thumb of the hand began to be provided recently and leads to a faster recovery and a better return to normal life, pointing out that this process takes between an hour and an hour and a half only, and the patient can He is discharged from the hospital the same day.

Concerning the use of the latest international endoscope to open the carpal tunnel by hand, he said that it is a new surgical method to open the pressure on the median nerve in the hand.

Dr. Buwathinin stated that this endoscope helps to return to the normal life of the patient and the absence of a large opening in the hand with very little pain, while the traditional method involves a larger surgical opening and the treatment is longer, and the patient needs about two months to return the hand to normal after a physical treatment.

The head of the Microsurgical Intervention Conference for Hand Surgery pointed to the establishment of the Hand Surgery Division last January to be part of the Emirates Medical Association, stressing the importance of having specialized surgeons for hand operations to which patients go instead of going for treatment by general orthopedic doctors.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

