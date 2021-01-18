The Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the Automobile and Tourism Club of the United Arab Emirates, has made it possible to obtain the customs pass book “Trip Ticket” electronically through the Ministry’s smart services platform via the smart application / moiuae / or through the website / www.moi.gov.ae/ Emirates / or via the club’s electronic services, to be added to the list of smart services provided by the ministry in cooperation with the club, such as issuing international driving licenses.

The Ministry of Interior is keen to strengthen the partnership with the Automobile and Tourism Club within the framework of a strategic cooperation to develop and provide common services through smart platforms and with the highest standards in order to delight customers, as the Ministry’s smart transformation strategy has been followed and the services of international driving licenses and the customs pass book / trip ticket / are converted into electronic services. Through the Ministry’s services and applications, so that the UAE will be the first country in the world to launch a “customs pass book” service as a fully intelligent service.

The service is provided in two phases, whereby the request is submitted through the ministry’s application with direct payment or the deposit of a bank guarantee and documenting the payment via the electronic system. After that, it is issued by the club and sent by mail or coming to the club’s offices to receive it.

Many of the traditional procedures have been modified, which used to include filling out applications and attaching documents after their photocopy, such as the driver’s license, vehicle ownership, Emirates ID, and residency. The customer’s trip provided for personal attendance to the customer service offices of the club directly or to the customer happiness centers of the Ministry of Interior according to the initial partnership since 2013 or From one of the 27 partner offices to issue club services, while the smart services are currently being accessed through the applications or the ministry’s website and applying for services without the need for any personal data, driving license data or vehicle data from the customer, as the system automatically fills these requests from Ministry database.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, affirmed the ministry’s keenness to provide all services to the public in a smart manner, in line with the directions of the UAE government seeking to enhance its global position as one of the best countries in providing services in a comprehensive and smart manner, indicating that the partnership with the Emirates Automobile and Tourism Club comes in this the frame.

He added that the new service comes after the launch of international driving licenses through smart applications of the Ministry of Interior, to complement the system for travelers outside the country, as the customs pass document is required in many countries around the world for temporary entry with private cars, commercial vehicles, or other categories of cars that carry Emirates Boards, and this step comes within the framework of the ministry’s continuing to raise the advantages and expand the range of services available on its website and mobile phone applications, which are fully in line with the e-government initiative in order to provide services to the public wherever they are, around the clock.

For his part, President of the Automobile and Tourism Club and Vice President of the International Automobile Federation, Mohammed bin Sulayem, said that the UAE was distinguished in terms of developing mobility services worldwide through the International Automobile Federation and the International Tourism Federation, as it obtained the first concession among 171 other countries to develop and create an official unified website for notebooks Customs traffic, and the country ranked first in the field of requesting international licenses through the digital field (online) and was the first in launching smart services since 2016 and this contributed to the availability of service to customers during the Corona pandemic, thanks to the partnership with the Ministry of Interior and the mechanism for smart transformation of services and their request Electronically, even through the club’s official website.





