The UAE government held a periodic media briefing, to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country, during which it stressed the importance of following the instructions and adhering to the necessary measures, noting that the fines for behaviors and acts that represent violations of health and safety measures in the country ranged between 1000 and 50 One thousand dirhams, and announced during the briefing that the UAE became the first country in the world in which the number of checks exceeded the population since the start of the crisis, and the country came second in the world in the distribution of daily doses last week, noting that the vaccination campaign in the country aims to obtain more than 50% of the country’s population received the vaccine during the first quarter of this year.

The spokesman for the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the UAE has led the world in many indicators for dealing with the pandemic, whether for its effective efforts to address it through precautionary and preventive measures, and to provide the vaccine for free to all members of society, or for its success in Mitigate the repercussions of this pandemic.

He said: “The UAE ranked second in the world in the distribution of daily doses last week, and the average in that period was 6.06 doses per 100 people. The country is the fifth in the world in providing doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, and it also succeeded in becoming the first country in which the number exceeded The population checks have been made since the beginning of the crisis, for countries whose population exceeds one million, ”indicating that the most important characteristic of the state’s management of the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic crisis is that it is characterized by a balance between preserving the safety of community members, returning normal life, resuming economic activities, and accelerating Production process in various vital sectors.

Al Dhaheri added: “The UAE government has drawn up a list of behaviors and actions that represent violations of health and safety measures in the country, ranging between 1000 and 50 thousand dirhams, and accordingly we emphasize following the instructions and adhering to the necessary measures,” stressing that the procedures contributed to preserving the general health of the community and enhancing confidence. In the government, it is natural for the country to come first in the Middle East, and third in the world in terms of public satisfaction with the procedures and measures, according to a report issued by the Toluna International Foundation for Consumer Survey, June 2020.

He pointed out that the commitment of community members to procedures and guidelines was one of the most important reasons for the UAE’s success in containing the first wave of the virus last year, and today there is renewed bet on them, and trust in them, as they are an active and main party in facing the second wave of the pandemic, stressing that the community’s commitment to the official procedures and guidelines It is the guarantor of preserving the achievements and gains made by the UAE in managing the crisis of the “Covid 19” pandemic, and recovering from its effects on all health, economic and social levels.

Al-Dhaheri continued: “It was finally noted that skepticism about the data announced by the competent authorities was noted, and we affirm that there is an integrated system for recording all data related to the pandemic according to the highest international standards, so we call on the public to investigate accuracy and always take data from its official sources, and to avoid questioning the efforts of the authorities »That worked to contain this pandemic, and we also advise everyone to take the initiative to take the vaccination, adhere to the preventive measures and necessary measures, not to follow rumors, and to ensure access to the correct information from reliable and approved sources».

For her part, Associate Dean for Student Affairs at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Khalifa University, Dr. Habiba Al-Saffar, confirmed that the UAE was among the first countries in the world to target vaccination for all its inhabitants, out of its keenness to achieve acquired immunity that will help reduce the number of cases and control Virus.

She said: “The UAE started the national vaccination campaign after ensuring its safety and security, and after successfully surpassing its scientific stages that spanned over a year, and that it meets international standards in vaccine manufacturing,” noting that three vaccines were registered in the country, beginning with the “Sinopharma” vaccine, then “ Pfizer, then finally the “Spontec” vaccine, and that the clinical results of the third phase experiments conducted by the company “Sinopharm”, in which the UAE participated, showed that there were no concerns related to the safety of the vaccine for all recipients, and its effectiveness reached 86% against infection with the virus.

She added, “The national vaccination campaign aims to obtain the vaccine for more than 50% of the country’s population during the first quarter of this year,” noting that the national campaign for vaccination, which is spreading in all the emirates of the country, embodies the exceptional interest on the part of the leadership to preserve the health of society. The number of medical centers exceeds 205 in the various regions of the country, and the vaccine has been provided free of charge.

Al-Saffar continued: “The UAE is monitoring the results of the national vaccination campaign and its implications for the number of infections, and affirming commitment to precautionary and preventive measures, and affirming that those who have received the vaccine adhere to them,” stressing that the vaccine is the safe way towards achieving a full and sustainable recovery.

