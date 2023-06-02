AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of the new drug (tremelimumab) in the country, making it one of the first countries in the Middle East to obtain this drug.

Pharmaceutical innovation crowns a quantum leap in the treatment of cancer, as it targets the treatment of many cancerous tumors.

Clinical trials have demonstrated the drug’s efficacy as a combination drug and its ability to be tolerated by patients with many types of cancer, including metastatic small cell lung cancer and biliary tract cancer.

The drug has shown promising results in prolonging disease-free survival and overall life rates, which provides patients with better treatment outcomes and enhances their quality of life.

AstraZeneca hosted a series of workshops and sessions to introduce healthcare professionals in the UAE to the new drug.

The sessions witnessed the participation of more than 100 healthcare professionals from major medical facilities specializing in cancer treatment, during which a number of regional and international healthcare experts presented the revolutionary data that resulted from the use of combination immunotherapy to improve survival rates among patients with liver cancer. and lungs, who urgently need new and effective drug options.

The launch of the drug in the UAE is in line with its growing focus on providing high-quality care for cancer patients, especially with the hosting of more than 30 centers and clinics for the treatment of this disease.

The launch of the drug supports the UAE’s commitment to developing the oncology care system and providing patients and their families with easy access to the latest treatment options.

Hamid Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Society of Medical Oncology, said: “The drug is an important step in supporting global efforts to combat various types of cancer, especially since the preliminary data that support this revolutionary drug indicates that it is the first and only treatment approved to be given with IMFINZI®, whose data has shown over For three years, it has been effective as a first-line treatment for advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. This groundbreaking immunotherapy offers new hope to patients and their families. It also establishes the UAE’s leading position in cancer care in the Middle East, and its location as a global destination to receive the best levels of healthcare.”

“Clinical trials have proven the efficiency of the new drug as a drug combination.”