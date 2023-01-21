The leadership in the United Arab Emirates takes excellence, leadership and creativity as its approach in order to anticipate the future and find innovative solutions that enhance the quality of human life, provide them with a decent life, and guarantee future generations a bright future and sustainable natural and innate resources.

The UAE, which has become an icon to the world in terms of tolerance, civilized coexistence, human brotherhood, and cultural and ethnic diversity, is moving confidently towards making a bright future for all of humanity, and here is the UAE, establishing its position as the capital of sustainability and finding innovative solutions in order to confront climate change, as the UAE has established its position and its flag flying As an umbrella for sustainability, and yesterday the meeting of world leaders was held in the capital, Abu Dhabi, as they came from all over the world to exchange ideas, experiences, and best scientific and applied practices that draw a roadmap for practical solutions that humanity can come together to confront climate change, and achieve climate neutrality that guarantees development for future generations. sustainable economic and social. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the 2023 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week witnessed the participation of world leaders in this global platform that is inspired by the vision of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in protecting Environment and the preservation of natural and intellectual life. On the sidelines of these events, His Highness honored the ten winners of the 2023 session of the Zayed Sustainability Prize. This award represents a quantum leap in terms of initiatives and joint international action with the aim of making a positive impact on the lives of millions of people from all over the world. Since its launch, the award has honored 96 male and female winners. They presented projects and initiatives aimed at building a better future for future generations in terms of protecting the environment and natural resources and creating solutions that enhance human well-being and preserve a decent life for them.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize has succeeded in making a positive impact on the lives of 378 million people, through 54 million homes that were provided with electricity, as well as 3.5 million people who received nutritious food, in addition to 15.9 million people who received advanced education and training opportunities. 815 thousand jobs were created, and one million and 383 thousand tons of carbon emissions were avoided.

The giving of the Zayed Prize for Sustainability extended to the east and west of the earth, from Brazil to France, from Jordan to Bangladesh, from Germany to Iraq, and from Tanzania to Fiji. Indeed, the contributions of the award bearing the name of the founding leader did not stop there, as it opened the doors of innovation and creativity to researchers and students Secondary schools from around the world to share their knowledge and experiences in creating a sustainable future for all humanity.

In the UAE, we are proud of the forward-looking vision of the leader of the march, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, and his insightful idea in bringing the international community together in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to build a sustainable future for humanity, in which we preserve the wealth of generations of natural and innate resources.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Educational Award