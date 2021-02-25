The Global Soft Power Index 2021 report monitors the progress of the United Arab Emirates towards the 17th position in the world in the field of soft power, after it was in the 18th place the previous year.

The report, whose results were recently announced, said that the UAE had advanced 5% over the past year, due to several factors, most notably the “Hope Probe” to explore Mars, stressing that it continues to successfully enhance its influence and position at the global level.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted, on his official Twitter account, saying: “According to the report of the Soft Power Index that was launched at the Global Soft Power Summit 2021 … and according to a poll of 77,000 people in 105 countries around the world. The UAE ranked 17th in the world in the soft power index, and the first regionally in impact … and among the top 15 countries in the world in responding to the (Covid-19) pandemic.

His Highness added: “According to the global index of soft power, the UAE ranked ninth in the world in the world’s media interest in its affairs, eight ranks higher than the previous year … and the international public ranked it among the top 10 globally in terms of economic stability, security and safety, and its global diplomatic influence.”

His Highness concluded by saying: “We want to send a message to everyone that the UAE continues to build bridges with all peoples… and continues to weave positive economic and developmental relations with everyone… and continues to embrace world cultures… because we are not a country in the world .. but the world. In a state ».

The results of the Global Soft Power Index report were announced in its latest version during the Global Soft Power Summit 2021, which was held virtually with the participation of international figures, such as former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Swedish Prime Minister Karl Bildt, Harvard University professor and soft power expert, Joseph. Nye, Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs, George Yu, and many international and government officials, specialists in the fields of media, institutional and international communication, business and economic experts, and a number of cultural figures and members of diplomatic missions.

– “The Hope Probe” enhances the “soft power” of the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates ranked first in the Arab world and among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of ease of doing business, the public’s respect for the efforts of the state’s leadership, security and safety, the adoption of advanced technology, the public’s follow-up to it in the media, its influence in the diplomatic field, and the strength and stability of its economy.

The report surveyed the opinions of 77,000 participants from the global audience, and 750 experts, who evaluated the performance of 105 countries in the Soft Power Index, in terms of overall impact and global reputation, according to the main pillars, namely international relations, economics and trade, education and science, governance, and media. And communication, peoples and values, with a new element added for the first time, which is the efficiency of responding to the repercussions of the “Covid-19” epidemic.

The experts and participants in the Global Soft Power Index 2021 survey agreed on the regional and international impact of soft power in the UAE, the qualitative presence of its projects, strategic partnerships, and local and global initiatives.

The audience monitored the qualitative progress of the UAE in the fields of science, education, governance, and empowerment of individuals and values, compared to the previous year.

An essential part of it, according to the report, embodied the volume of official and popular interaction locally and internationally with the UAE project to explore Mars, the “Probe of Hope”, which successfully reached the orbit of the Red Planet on February 9, 2021, with the year the UAE celebrated the golden jubilee of establishing its union 50 years ago. .

The audience participating in the study placed the UAE among the top three countries in the world in terms of ease of doing business, to advance a new position on the fourth place it scored in last year’s index.

The international report indicates that the “Emirates Mars Exploration Project”, which succeeded in launching the “Hope Probe”, the first Arab space mission to the Red Planet in July 2020, inspired the global audience participating in the poll to rank the UAE among the top 10 in the world in basic vital indicators. It was ranked seventh in the world in terms of the positive reputation index for the country’s leadership, and ninth in the world in the world’s interest in the media in state affairs, up eight ranks over the previous year.

These results constitute a direct interaction for the global audience with the scientific follow-up achieved by the scientific project “The Hope Probe”, which crystallized the visual media identity of the UAE and its slogan “Nothing is Impossible”, strengthened its reputation and scientific diplomacy, and shed light on the efforts of the state and the vision of its leadership for the future, by empowering Young cadres in advanced science and technology sectors, opening new horizons for the knowledge-based and innovation-based economy.

A tourist destination

The audience participating in the Global Soft Power Index poll chose the UAE among the top 15 global tourist destinations, and among the top 20 countries in terms of cultural heritage and an attractive lifestyle, placing it 14th as a wonderful destination to visit.

The last month of 2020 witnessed the culmination of the domestic tourism strategy adopted by the UAE government, with the launch of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, whose label exceeded the one billion view mark, and strengthened the unified tourism identity of the country.

Strong economy

The public chose the UAE among the top 10 in the world in terms of the strength of the economy, the durability of its pillars, the breadth of its base, the diversity of its sectors, and its stability in various circumstances. According to the participating audience, it ranked 10th in the world in terms of strength and stability.

Security and diplomatic influence

In addition to the public’s appreciation of the level of security and safety in the UAE, which ranked it ninth in the world in this vital field, the influence of the UAE in the global diplomatic circles came in 10th in the world, confirming its influential role regionally and globally.

Influential media

The public chose the UAE in the list of the top 15 countries, and specifically in the 13th position in the world, in terms of influential media presence and future growth opportunities.

The report ranked the country among the top 15 countries in dealing with the global epidemic (Covid-19), and the implications and effects of it.

The report praised the efforts of the state compared to the countries of the world in providing and facilitating the arrival of international aid in times of the pandemic, providing support to the sectors most affected by its repercussions, providing health care, applying precautionary and preventive measures, and the high level of commitment to standards among the population, and strengthening scientific research and international cooperation to produce a successful vaccine against novel coronavirus.

Advanced technology

Within the science and education pillar of the index, the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, also reflected positively on the global audience’s classification of the UAE among the top 10 in the world, and specifically in ninth place in the field of adopting advanced technology, a difference of four additional places from the previous year.

The first Arab

The Global Soft Power Index 2021 report places the UAE first in the Arab world and 12th in the world in terms of general impact, in reference to the size of the country's geopolitical, strategic and diplomatic presence, and its initiatives in the region and the world.





