According to the report, the UAE also ranked 18th in the world in terms of merchandise imports during the year 2022, recording a value of $425 billion, with a contribution of 1.7 percent of the world’s merchandise imports, with a growth rate of 22 percent. If dealing with the European Union countries as a group, the UAE jumps to rank 13. worldwide.

For his part, the Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wrote on his official account on Twitter: “In a new report of the World Trade Organization … the UAE contributed 2.4 percent of the world’s exports of commodities”.

He added, “As commodities were exported to the world at a value of $599 billion in 2022, with a growth of 41 percent over the previous year, and to be ranked 11th globally among the world’s commodity-exporting countries.”

He continued, “According to the World Trade Organization, the UAE’s transactions of goods and services amounted to $1.27 trillion in 2022, with a surplus in our favor of $233 billion.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid explained, “The coming year in 2023 is more beautiful, greater, and greater. We are an economic country… and our national priorities are economic… and our relations with countries will remain based on developing the economy with all peoples.”

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, affirmed that the forward-looking policies implemented by the UAE government (…) prove every day their strength in supporting the country’s economic position globally, and consolidating the foundations of its new economic model based on knowledge, innovation and contributing effectively sustainably enhance its competitiveness.

He said: The prestigious position that our national economy occupies today, with the testimony of international financial institutions, puts us in a new challenge to develop our policies and programs in order to maintain this leadership, and we continue to strengthen the UAE’s position on the international trade map, through our innovative initiatives, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, The Next Generation Foreign Investment Initiative, start-up support programs and other initiatives.

Service exports and imports

The World Trade Organization indicated that the UAE ranked 12th in the world in service exports during the year 2022, with a value of $154 billion and a contribution of 2.2 percent of the world’s exports of services. In the case of dealing with the countries of the European Union as a group, the UAE jumps to rank 8 in the world.

The UAE also ranked 18th in the world during the year 2022 in imports of services at a value of $95 billion, with a contribution of 1.5 percent of the world’s imports of services. In the case of dealing with the European Union countries as a group, the UAE jumps to rank 11th in the world.

trade balance

The organization’s statistics indicate that the UAE has achieved a surplus of $174 billion in its trade balance in its merchandise trade, as well as $59 billion in services. Services, meaning that the UAE’s commercial dealings of goods and services with the world amounted to $1.273 trillion, with a surplus of $233 billion in 2022.

The UAE ranks first in the Middle East and Africa in exports and imports of goods and services, and has maintained its position as the most important market for merchandise exports and imports in the Middle East and Africa.

digital services

The UAE is also among the top exporters of digital services globally during 2022, as it ranked 21st in the world with a value of $45 billion and a contribution of 1 percent of the world’s exports of digital services, achieving a growth of 16 percent during 2022 compared to 2021, and a growth of 55 percent. percent during the year 2022 compared to 2019, and the UAE ranked first in the Arab world during the year 2022, and it was the only one among the list of the top 30 countries exporting digital services globally, while the UAE’s exports of digital services during 2022 contributed by more than 29 percent of the value of its exports of services. .

According to the World Trade Organization report; The world’s exports of digital services amounted to about $3.82 trillion in 2022, and they contribute 54 percent of the world’s exports of services.

Forecasts of global trade growth

In general, the World Trade Organization expected, through the report, a slowdown in trade volume growth to 1.7 percent in 2023, down from 2.7 percent in 2022, as the pace of trade expansion this year is still expected to be below the level, affected by the geopolitical changes taking place in the world. At the same time, she noted, investing in multilateral cooperation will boost economic growth and people’s living standards in the long run.

The organization’s report indicated that the value of global merchandise trade increased by 12 percent to reach $25.3 trillion in 2022 compared to 2021, and it also achieved a growth of 32 percent during 2022 compared to 2019. He explained that the value of global commercial services trade increased by 15 percent. percent in 2022 to reach $6.8 trillion, achieving a growth of 12 percent in 2022 compared to 2019.

global GDP growth

The organization pointed to the growth of real world GDP at market exchange rates by 2.4 percent for the year 2023, while the expectations for trade and output growth are lower than the average of the past 12 years, by 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

The growth of world trade in Europe

While the organization expected that global trade in Europe would grow by 1.8 percent, and the Middle East region by 0.9 percent, and that imports in the region would also rise by about 5.5 percent in 2023; The trade growth forecast of 1.7 percent in 2023 is higher than the previous estimate of 1 percent last October, thanks to the easing of COVID-19 epidemic controls in China, which is expected to raise consumer demand in China, thus boosting international trade.

global trade in 2022

The organization’s report highlighted world trade statistics in 2022, as the recorded increase of 2.7 percent in the volume of world trade last year was weaker than the WTO forecast for October at 3.5 percent, as a more than expected decline in the fourth quarter led to a decline Growth for 2023, while China and the United States topped the list of the largest exporting countries abroad, with about $3.6 trillion and $2.1 trillion, respectively, in 2022.

The organization stated that commodity price fluctuations were strongly affected by inflation and trade volumes in 2022, and these fluctuations were particularly strong for European natural gas prices, which rose by 48 percent between January and August 2022, before falling by 76 percent by February 2023. .

The World Trade Organization estimates that global exports of digitally rendered services have nearly quadrupled in value since 2005, increasing by an average of 8.1 percent annually from 2005 to 2022.