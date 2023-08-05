The UAE ranked sixth in the world among the highest countries in terms of per capita GDP, according to the classification of Forbes magazine, as the per capita share of this output amounted to 88,221 thousand dollars annually (324 thousand dirhams), while the country’s gross domestic product is 359 billion dollars (1.37 trillion dirhams).

The “Forbes” report dealt with the 10 richest countries in the world in terms of per capita GDP, according to the 2023 classification.

The Majalla added that the UAE benefits greatly from its natural resources, while the tourism, finance and construction sectors are among the most important active economic sectors in the country.

Ireland came in first place with a total per capita income of $145.19 thousand annually, while Luxembourg came second with a per capita income of $142.49 thousand annually, and Singapore came in third place with a total per capita income of $133.89 thousand annually.

