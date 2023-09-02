The United Arab Emirates has carried out a project to rehabilitate and maintain a number of schools in the Chadian city of Amdrages, as part of its humanitarian efforts in the Republic of Chad, with the follow-up of the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad and the Emirati humanitarian team.

The UAE continues its pioneering role in humanitarian work through a project to rehabilitate schools and improve the educational environment in Amdgrass by providing a suitable environment for students to gain knowledge and knowledge.

The humanitarian team made great efforts, through field visits, to monitor the needs of schools before the rehabilitation process, and to meet with Chadian officials in Amdgrass and listen to them with a detailed explanation of the basic needs in order to provide them with the best standards and standards.

The Emirati humanitarian team visited three schools to inspect the rehabilitation work that began recently, in coordination and follow-up with the UAE Aid Coordination Office.

The team in Chad consists of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, and the UAE Aid Coordination Office.

Saif Yasser Al-Afari, representative of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, said: The humanitarian delegation visited three schools, which are the secondary school “for boys”, the school for girls, and the primary school, to see closely the progress of work in the maintenance work in schools, with the follow-up of the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad, where the maintenance work is proceeding. At an accelerated pace for classrooms and other facilities before the start of the new academic year in Amdagras, classrooms will be equipped with modern furniture as well as school facilities, provided that field visits to schools will continue to monitor the progress of work until maintenance work is completed completely.

The UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad continues its efforts with work and field visits to villages in Amdgrass to provide the basic needs of Sudanese refugees and the local community, monitor requirements and seek to provide them as soon as possible.