The country’s digital government has confirmed that the UAE has become a regional center for medical and cosmetic treatment thanks to high-quality healthcare, short waiting times, and competitive prices, and is an ideal destination for patients seeking treatment abroad.

A wide network of hospitals and medical centers extends throughout the country, providing the best medical treatment services. In addition to routine operations and cosmetic procedures, I mentioned that the UAE hosts specialized centers for quality services in dentistry, cosmetic and elective surgeries, general examinations and diagnostics, oncology, cancer. , diabetic.

She pointed out that in January of 2016, the UAE was the pioneer in the inclusion of a number of medical institutions with international accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI), and the government built medical complexes, where it is possible to facilitate the access of individuals to a variety of medical and cosmetic services, such as the city of Dubai Medical City, Sharjah Healthcare City, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (Abu Dhabi), and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC).

And she reviewed, through her official account on social media, the medical services it provides for those coming to medical tourism, noting that the Dubai Health Experience (DXH) portal, which was launched by the Dubai Health Authority, constitutes the first medical tourism platform in the world, and provides medical tourism visitors with easy access to Integrated information on quality healthcare, travel and visa services.

The Dubai Health Experience website also includes treatment packages designed with a number of distinguished private and public health care facilities, in addition to discounted private flights, visa and medical insurance that covers any unexpected health complications of treatment, hotel accommodation, recreational activities, and (welcome and meet) service. At the airport, the gate can also be accessed through the Dubai Health Experience app.

She pointed out that the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi launched, in December 2018, the medical tourism portal, which provides a digital platform that allows those wishing to visit Abu Dhabi to benefit from its health services and a package of integrated services and products that they need from the moment they need it. They decide to visit the emirate until they recover and leave it.

The portal includes a list of health facilities included in the medical tourism network, which includes a large number of health care providers who meet the conditions of the Quality Program of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, in addition to more than 287 treatment packages for more than 173 doctors in the emirate.

The portal also gives its users the possibility to obtain insurance packages for medical tourism, in addition to providing a wide range of services that a medical tourist needs, starting with direct communication with health care providers, issuing visas, booking appointments, hotels, transportation, and any other recreational activities. The same, Ras Al Khaimah Hospital announced its partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to provide medical treatments to tourists from African countries.



