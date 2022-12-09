The tourism sector in the UAE is preparing to receive record numbers of visitors from abroad, benefiting from the group of events and occasions that the country is witnessing during the coming period, foremost of which are the activities of the third session of the “Best Winter Campaign in the World” and New Year’s celebrations.
During the current week, the tourism sector witnessed a series of activities that embodied the global competitiveness and attractiveness it enjoys, while the expectations of the World Travel and Tourism Council emerged, in which it drew promising prospects for the tourism industry in the UAE and its ability to achieve an annual growth rate of more than 4.7 percent.
The most beautiful winter.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, launched the third session of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, which aims to stimulate and support tourism within the Emirates and attract tourists around the world to enjoy the beauty of winter and support national projects. tourist.
Institutions, facilities and tourist attractions, concerned with culture and heritage in particular, will put all their capabilities in front of visitors to present distinguished programs during the period of the most beautiful winter campaign in the world in its third session, which celebrates the local heritage, and reflects the most prominent features of the national identity, and the established and prevailing system of values in the UAE society.
The most beautiful winter campaign in the world, in its latest session, aims to enhance the diversification of the national economy, support the tourism system, and provide a unique experience for visitors based on tourism diversity. In its second session last year, the campaign achieved distinguished results represented in achieving 1.5 billion dirhams in revenues in just one month, while The number of domestic tourists increased to more than 1.3 million, with an increase of 36% compared to the first edition of the campaign, and an increase of 50% in the number of hotel guests.
Growth and prosperity…
The World Travel and Tourism Council expected the tourism industry in the UAE, during the period from 2022 to 2032, to record an annual growth of more than 4.7 percent, and to add more than 17 thousand jobs annually.
The Council praised the innovative and creative policies implemented by the tourism sector in the UAE, which were reflected in achieving a rapid recovery from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and recording strong numbers in the number of tourists and travelers through the country’s airports, which are currently witnessing a dense and smooth movement of passengers, reflecting the strong demand for travel to the country.
– Union Day.
The celebrations that took place in all regions of the country on the occasion of the 51st Union Day attracted a large number of participants and visitors from inside and outside the UAE. age of the state.
The celebrations included artistic and sports performances, fireworks and concerts in which artists from the UAE and the Arab world participated, in addition to various popular activities and performances that highlighted the characteristics of the cultural heritage of the UAE and its authentic history that is handed down from generation to generation.
Facilitated tourism.
Dubai announced the launch of the “Dubai Team for Accessible Travel and Tourism”, which aims to bring together stakeholders from the public and private sectors under one roof, to discuss the steps to be taken, to meet the needs and requirements of people of determination during mobility and travel, and to improve the services provided to them.
International statistics indicate that the number of tourists of people of determination reaches about 150 million tourists annually, looking to travel and visit cities and tourist destinations that meet their special requirements.
Various activities.
During the current week, the momentum of events and events that attracted participants and visitors from inside and outside the country continued, such as the “Big 5” exhibition, in which about 2,000 companies from 60 countries participated, the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2022-2023, which includes more than 4,000 events, and the And the “Furniture 360” exhibition and “The Great Shopping Discounts” that attract more than 30,000 visitors, the “Abu Dhabi International Food” and “Abu Dhabi Dates” exhibitions, and the “Emirates Jewels” exhibition, which was organized by the Khorfakkan Expo Center.
