Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

During the current year, the UAE will participate with the countries of the world in reviving 20 environmental events that include various issues related to this aspect, such as green sustainability, biological diversity, animal and agricultural development, and many others, confirming the renewal of its determination to make more efforts to protect the components and resources of the local environment. Among the threats and challenges, and achieving sustainable environmental goals, which represent the core of one of the axes of the UAE Vision 2021.

The importance of global environmental events, which begins in February and ends in November of each year, for the Emirates as one of the main tools for raising various environmental issues to raise environmental awareness among all members of society, through the implementation of a range of diverse environmental activities related to these events by harnessing the means Media, news data and social media, in addition to virtual reality technology, educational games, community participation, and other activities that highlight the importance of protecting the environment and gaining positive trends towards active participation in protecting the environment and preserving the sustainability of its resources.

The participation of the UAE and the countries of the world in the revival of these events comes as an inevitable result of what the local environment enjoys in the country’s heritage and development policies, and the best evidence of this is the successes achieved by the concerned authorities in the environmental field over the past years, thanks to the concerted efforts and the focus on various environmental issues of correction. The misconceptions of some people who view them with disregard and disinterest as other important issues, such as education, health and others.

The UAE also does not see the environment as a secondary domain, but rather as an organic and essential part of its history and heritage.

Wetlands

February 2, marked the celebration of the “World Wetlands Day”, as this date coincided with the adoption of the Ramsar Agreement, which was signed on February 2, 1971, and this occasion sought to increase awareness of the role that urban wetlands play in building the future of sustainable cities. From the effects of floods, renewed groundwater supplies, and provides green and other urban spaces.

Wildlife

March 3 marks the celebration of the World Wildlife Day, which is an opportunity to celebrate the richness of diversity and animal and plant beauty, and to raise awareness of the good benefits that accrue to people as a result of preserving that richness and diversity, and is an opportunity to remind of the urgent need to combat human causes to reduce the number of species, and increase awareness Communities as important as wildlife.

Forest World

March 21, the International Day of Forests is celebrated, an event that focuses on various types of forests, awareness is raised of their importance, and countries are encouraged on this day to make efforts at local, national and international levels to carry out forest-specific activities such as tree-planting campaigns, as they provide health benefits for all such as Fresh air, nutrient-rich food, clean water, etc.

Earth Hour

March 30th marks the celebration of Earth Hour, as an annual global event during which individuals, communities, homeowners and companies are encouraged to turn off unnecessary lights and electronic devices for one hour from 8:30 until 9:30 pm – local state time – on the last Saturday. From the month of March, to raise awareness of the danger of climate change and its repercussions.

Earth day

April 22, witnesses the celebration of Earth Day, an annual event celebrated around the world to show support for environmental protection, as it was first celebrated in 1970, and now includes events organized by the Earth Day Network globally in more than 193 countries around the world. From communities by Earth Week, which is a full week of activities focused on environmental issues the world faces.

Veterinary Medicine

April 30, World Veterinary Medicine Day is celebrated, as the occasion aims to develop livestock and protect them from imported and endemic diseases, by working in clinics, laboratories and veterinary quarantines, to detect, diagnose and treat animals, confront diseases, combat them and prevent their entry into the country, and ensure public health and food safety within Slaughterhouses, clinics, private veterinary pharmacies, dairy projects, etc.

Migratory birds

May 11 and October 12 of each year, celebrate the International Day of Migratory Birds, a global day that highlights the importance of preserving migratory birds and their habitats, with the aim of raising awareness of the threats they face, their environmental importance and the need for international cooperation to preserve them as one of the most important components and important indicators of biological diversity. In addition to its role in developing the wildlife tourism industry around the world.

Bee day

May 20 marks the celebration of the World Bee Day, with the aim of increasing awareness of the importance of bees and their contribution to sustainable development and the threats they face, and strengthening measures aimed at protecting bees, which will contribute significantly to solving problems related to the global food supply and eliminating hunger in developing countries.

Biodiversity

May 22 marks the celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity, with the aim of protecting it from global factors that cause its loss, such as climate change, the spread of invasive species, the overexploitation of natural resources, pollution and urbanization, and an increased understanding of issues related to biological diversity, and work to put forward the most important solutions aimed at reducing losses That blame him.

Environment Day

June 5 marks the celebration of World Environment Day, the most popular day for environmental action, with the aim of pushing individuals to think about how they consume, urging companies to develop more environmentally friendly models, and pushing both farmers and manufacturers to produce more sustainably, and governments to protect wild spaces. And members of society change our lifestyles for the better.

Food Safety

June 7, the World Food Safety Day is celebrated, with the aim of directing attention to the prevention, detection and management of foodborne hazards, urging action and contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development.

Ocean day

June 8 marks the celebration of the World Oceans Day, with the aim of recalling the main role of the oceans in daily life, in addition to raising public awareness of the impact of human activities on them, developing a global movement for citizens to work in the field of its conservation, as well as mobilizing the world’s population and uniting their efforts in the sustainable management of the world’s oceans project. , As it is a major source of food and medicine.

Sea turtle

June 16 marks the celebration of the International Day of Sea Turtles, to encourage global humanitarian action to preserve and grow turtles, and to draw attention to the exposure of some of their species to extinction, knowing that they managed to survive millions of years, but man began to bother them living on the surface of the earth.

Combat Desertification

On June 17, the celebration of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, with the aim of enhancing public awareness of international efforts to combat desertification, and protecting dryland ecosystems, which cover more than a third of the Earth’s land area, will be marked by the risks of overexploitation and inappropriate use. It refers to human activities and climate change.

Mangrove conservation

The 26th of July marks the celebration of the International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems, with the aim of protecting the ecosystems of these important trees at the present time, as they are exposed to serious challenges due to several reasons, such as the alarming rise in sea levels and the increasingly vulnerable biodiversity, which calls for The imperative to conserve the mangrove ecosystems of particular importance.

Cats Day

August 8, the celebration of the International Cat Day, which is an annual celebration every year, began for the first time in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Care, and countries differ in the date of celebrating it, as this day is celebrated on February 17 in most of Europe, while It is celebrated on March 1 in Russia, and the United States celebrates International Cats Day, and American National Cats Day on October 29 each year.

Whale day

August 30th marks the celebration of the International Whale Shark Day, as this type of shark that feeds on algae, plankton, larvae and small squid is peaceful despite its large size and does not pose a threat to humans from divers and swimmers.

Save ozone

September 16 marks the celebration of the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, with the aim of shedding light on collective decisions and actions that are guided by science, as the only way to solve major global crises, specifically the Coronavirus pandemic that has brought social and economic difficulties, has become by implementing the message of the ozone treaties to work together in Harmony and the public interest are more important than ever.

rabies

September 28, the celebration of World Rabies Day, which kills an estimated 60,000 people annually, also marks the anniversary of the death of the scientist Louis Pasteur, who was credited with inventing the first vaccine against the disease, and this occasion focuses on raising awareness of the issue of rabies prevention, And highlighting the progress made in defeating this terrifying disease and the most important programs concerned with preventing the animal bite itself.

Fish wealth

November 21, the celebration of the International Day of Fish Resources is marked, as this day is celebrated, given what fish wealth constitutes from the main sources of food and economy for the countries of the world, and from this standpoint the international bodies have been keen to enhance community awareness of the importance of preserving fish wealth, by publishing awareness leaflets explaining Fishing methods and timing, and organizing many awareness sessions on preserving fish wealth.