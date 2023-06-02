Ahmed Murad (capitals)

Yesterday, and throughout the month of June, the UAE assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in New York. Yesterday, Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, chaired the Council’s first session for this month, during which the members reviewed the Council’s proposed action plan during the current month, to be approved by consensus. Following this session, Her Excellency, accompanied by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, and Mrs. Ghasaq Shaheen, Political Coordinator of the UAE Mission to the United Nations, held a press conference on the work program of the Council approved by its members. Her Excellency Nusseibeh briefed the representatives of international media networks accredited to the international organization, on the details of the Council’s work program, the priorities of the UAE during its presidency, as well as the distinguished high-level public discussions that will be held during the current month, at the invitation of the UAE delegation, in addition to other major political files. Included on the Council’s agenda for this month. During its presidency of the Council for this month, the UAE takes the initiative to call for a discussion of three main issues within the framework of international peace and security, as part of official open public discussion sessions, the first of which will be held on June 8, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and His Excellency Ahmed Abu Al-Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, and Rosemary A. DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs. The session will discuss the issue of cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States, including an assessment of progress made in this field, and ways to expand and institutionalize cooperation in areas of common interest. The second session will be held On June 13, it will deal with “The Effects of Climate Change on International Peace and Security”, within the framework of the Council’s agenda item under the title: “Threats to international peace and security”, with the participation of Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, and Juan Manuel Santos, former President of Colombia, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and member of the supreme international group “The Group of Elders” and a representative of civil society. The Council’s work is titled “Maintenance of International Peace and Security”, and will be attended by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, as well as a high representative of the Vatican. The third session’s discussions will focus on raising awareness of the pivotal role that the values ​​of human fraternity can play in promoting and sustaining peace and preventing intolerance and extremism, which is based on the document “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,” signed by Pope Francis and Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb in February 2019. And also the United Nations General Assembly Resolution “75/200 (2020)”, which recognized that “tolerance, traditions, pluralism, mutual respect and diversity of religions and beliefs” promote human brotherhood. The UAE is organizing three distinguished events in the Security Council this month: a briefing on cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States, an open discussion on climate change, peace and security, and a briefing on the values ​​of human fraternity to promote and sustain peace. Diplomats and experts in international relations appreciated the UAE’s presidency of the UN Security Council during the month of June, as it is the most important international organization in the world, which enhances its pivotal role at the regional and international levels. In statements to Al-Ittihad, the experts praised the important and influential role played by the UAE Over the past 17 months through its active membership in the Council, it continues its successes during its presidency of the international organization, and its role on the Arab, regional and international levels, especially with the growth of its diplomatic efforts and endeavors to establish peace in various regions of the world. The United Arab Emirates won a non-permanent member seat in the UN Security Council for a period of two years, starting from January 2022, and continuing until the end of December 2023, when it obtained 179 votes from the United Nations General Assembly, which reflected the prestigious regional and international status enjoyed by the country. In the international community, I previously held this seat for the first time in 1986 and 1987.

influential role

The Palestinian ambassador to Cairo, its former permanent representative to the League of Arab States, Barakat Al-Farra, said that the UAE continues its successes and achievements on the regional and international arenas during its presidency of the UN Security Council in conjunction with its plans and initiatives seeking to establish peace and develop radical solutions to various issues that top the international agenda.

Al-Farra explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the UAE played an influential role over the past months through its membership in the Council, and that period was full of regional and international events, and it managed it ably, which strengthened its international presence.

The Palestinian diplomat said that the UAE was keen to use its membership in the UN Security Council in order to strengthen the pillars and pillars of peace in the Middle East and the world, and support efforts to combat terrorism, in addition to supporting international efforts in support of various issues such as development, innovation and confronting climate change. These and other issues are at the forefront of the priorities and discussions of the UN Security Council.

Supporting Arab causes

For his part, the former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mr. Chalabi, praised the important role played by the UAE in supporting Arab issues within the corridors and committees of the Security Council, saying: “Of course, it will continue its efforts in this aspect during its presidency of the international organization in June.”

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Shalaby said that the UAE was the best ambassador of the Arab nation in the international organization, and defended the rights of peoples ably, which was evident in the many messages and positions it took to support Arab issues in the Council. On more than one occasion within the Security Council, the UAE affirmed its support for achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people and the Arab and Islamic world to establish a Palestinian state, based on its vision of the possibility of the success of the language of dialogue in achieving what decades of estrangement and boycott did not achieve, and pledged to continue working with its regional and international partners to achieve A better future for future generations who deserve to live in safety and dignity in a stable and prosperous region.

establish peace

As for the Jordanian expert in international relations affairs, Dr. Iyad Al-Majali, he explained to Al-Ittihad that the UAE’s role in the UN Security Council is appreciated at all levels, especially with the country’s growing diplomatic efforts and endeavors to establish peace in various regions of the world, and its pivotal and important role internationally. Al-Majali said that the political aspect of the UAE’s speech was closely linked to endeavors that demonstrated plans and strategic directions through which it works to defuse the conflict and stop tension in hot spots in the world on all axes, which was evident during the UAE’s presidency of the UN Security Council in March of this year. the past.

In the busy agenda of the UAE’s presidency of the UN Security Council, the Ukrainian crisis topped it, and the country confirmed that it will not forget – while chairing the council – millions of people around the world and the situations they face in Africa, the Middle East, Syria, Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan.

During that period, the UAE held 3 events related to its priorities in the Council, the first on women, peace, security and partnership, and it dealt with the economic inclusion of women, the second on security and climate financing for the maintenance of international peace and security, and the third on the cooperation of the Security Council and the League of Arab States with the aim of advancing towards regional stability through Enhancing cooperation on many challenges facing the Arab region, and the three events came in fulfillment of the pledges announced by the UAE with the start of its presidency of the Security Council regarding its priorities. In addition to these activities, the UAE chaired the meetings of the Security Council, which discussed the situations in Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

During its presidency of the UN Security Council, the UAE worked to reduce escalation and tension, resort to dialogue and negotiations, give priority to the protection of civilians, and respect for all parties to international humanitarian law. With humanitarian aid reaching those in need without being restricted by any ceasefire agreements.

Building bridges

The Jordanian expert in international relations affairs indicated that the UAE is investing all the political alternatives it has employed in achieving an active and vital role in the Security Council through joint cooperation with all parties to stop violence and conflict in accordance with the approach of building diplomatic bridges between them to achieve effective and effective solutions.

With the beginning of the year 2023, the UAE announced that it will chair the Counter-Terrorism Committee in the UN Security Council during the current year, and it will work during its presidency on a number of priorities, such as confronting terrorist rhetoric and terrorist employment of advanced technologies. The Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee seeks, based on Security Council Resolutions 1373 and 1624, to strengthen the ability of the United Nations Member States to prevent terrorist acts, whether inside or outside the borders of those countries.